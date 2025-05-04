The Motley Fool: Realty Income for dividends

ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the largest real estate investment trusts, or REITs. It owns about 15,600 properties in the U.S. and Europe, most of which are occupied by retail tenants that operate recession-resistant (but not recession-proof) businesses. Top tenants include Dollar General, Walgreens, Wynn Resorts, FedEx, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Tractor Supply, Home Depot and Walmart.

Convenience stores, grocery stores and drugstores are among the top tenant types. Tenants sign long-term leases that require them to pay taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses for the properties.

Over the past 15 years, Realty Income’s stock has generated an average annual return of about 7.4%. It has also raised its dividend for 110 consecutive quarters, illustrating the power of its steady and predictably growing rental income stream. Realty Income’s dividend yield was recently a hefty 5.5% – and it pays out its dividends monthly, unlike most companies, which pay quarterly.

Realty Income was recently down by about 10% from its 52-week high and about 27% from its all-time high. However, this isn’t because of anything wrong with the business itself – this steady compounder is very sensitive to interest rates. That means it could also benefit if rates fall over the next few years. Now could be a great time for long-term investors to buy shares. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Realty Income.)

Ask the Fool

Q. What’s capitalism, exactly? – F.E., Greensburg, Pennsylvania

A. It’s an economic system in which individuals and private organizations own businesses that are operated for profit, with prices set by supply and demand (that is, what people are willing to pay). The thinking is that these businesses will compete with each other, often leading to better prices for consumers.

Capitalism is sometimes referred to as a free-market economy or free enterprise. It’s a system where there are incentives for innovation and efficiency, and where some people and businesses can amass a lot of wealth. Income inequality is common, though, and there can be boom and bust cycles.

Q. What are money market accounts and money market funds? – C.W., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

A. A money market account is a bank account that’s typically insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Such accounts have features of savings and checking accounts, often permitting a few checks per billing period while paying more in interest than a standard savings account. Before opening a money market account, verify the insurance and the amount protected (it’s often $250,000).

A money market fund is a mutual fund that invests primarily in short-term U.S. Treasury securities, municipal bonds or corporate bonds and bank debt securities. Such funds are considered extra-safe places to park your dollars, but they generally offer lower returns than more risky investments. Unlike money market accounts, they’re not FDIC- or NCUA-insured.

You’re not likely to get rich – or poor – with money market accounts or funds. But they’re a great place to park your short-term money, and some money market funds were recently yielding more than 4%.

My smartest investment

My smartest investment? After divorcing my husband at age 40, I decided that as a single woman in charge of my finances, I’d better start saving for my retirement big-time! I contributed heavily to 401(k) accounts, always getting a percentage as an employer match, and sometimes I got profit-sharing money, too. When I started working for an investment company 11 years before I retired, I rolled everything into a single IRA. Most importantly, I never took a distribution until 10 years after retiring. Good investment advice and working part-time in retirement have enabled that money to continue to grow. -- M.C., online

The Fool responds: Congratulations! Divorce or no divorce, anyone whose workplace offers a 401(k) or other tax-advantaged retirement account would be wise to participate. It’s especially heartening that you’ve done so well as a single woman, because women tend to be worse-prepared for retirement; they have generally earned less than men and have often been out of the workforce for a few or many years, caring for family members.

You were smart to save enough in your 401(k)s to collect available “matching” dollars as that’s free money. Working a little in retirement is a good idea, too, as it can provide extra income and can give your saved dollars more time to grow for you.

Do you have a smart or regrettable investment move to share with us?