A Grip on Sports: Another Bloomsday washes over Spokane as we wonder if another Triple Crown winner will ever wash ashore again

A GRIP ON SPORTS • A record set. No rain and mild temperatures. A T-shirt that works with any color combo. Sounds like a near-perfect Bloomsday to me.

• There is a sporting nature to Spokane’s early-May road race. It is, after all, a race. With prize money for the winners and everything.

But it is more than that. Always has been. Even in the beginning years ago.

It is celebration of spring. A celebration of fitness. A celebration of Spokane’s vitality and welcoming nature.

Is it fun? Depends on your definition. A curmudgeon would say no, sure, but that’s part of their nature. Or they wouldn’t carry that label. For the other more-than-30,000 folks who participated Sunday, most would probably come down on the yes side of that question, though fewer would be in the positive camp halfway up Doomsday Hill.

But time has a way of softening all edges, even those rubbed raw trying to reach the vulture. Or the finish line. Painful memories fade. The joyous ones remain. And at some point all that is left is a wry smile and a random thought about the journey through the downtown and near-North Side streets.

With friends. Family. Or by yourself. With a time goal. Or just a planned meander. It doesn’t matter. It just is. Will always be.

Plus, you know, a T-shirt.

• The competition? Kenya’s Veronica Loleo set a record in the women’s race, trimming one-hundredth of a second off the previous mark. I’m not sure how that translates into length but it couldn’t be more than the thickness of a Lotto ticket, could it?

Loleo ran most of the race’s latter part alone, having separated herself from the lead pack up the long hill from the river valley that would tax everyone who followed. With the clock as her only competitor, she won there too, cashing in by the slimmest of margins.

There was no record among the men, though, though Loleo’s countryman, Patrick Kiprop, also won by a wide margin.

• NBC cashed in Saturday with its coverage of the Kentucky Derby. The first race in horse racing’s Triple Crown – more on that in a second – seems to be having some sort of renaissance, at least as far as TV viewership is concerned.

Sovereignty’s victory was watched by 17.7 million people according to people who are paid a lot of money to keep track of such things. That number is a 6% increase over 2024 and the most since 1989.

That’s a long time ago. So long, in fact, I may have a Bloomsday T-shirt from that year. It was lilac. At least it is now. It might be faded, like memories of jogging past the cemetery, after all these years.

• Triple Crown? Not an item these days. Remember when talk of if another horse would ever accomplish the feat again in the ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s? We do (though our math skills Sunday left something to be desired, as we had the length of time between Affirmed 1979 accomplishment and American Pharoah’s in 2015 wrong by a Secretariat-wide margin).

Will Sovereignty’s join Pharoah and Justify (2018) as the only horse to win all three races? The better question on this Monday is, will Sovereignty even run in the Preakness on May 17?

It sure doesn’t look like it.

The horse’s trainer, Bill Mott, was noncommittal Sunday. Two weeks between such grueling tests is tough sell these days. Too much is at stake. Better to wait five weeks and be fit for the Belmont in June.

• One other amazing thing happened over the weekend. Though it probably wasn’t on your radar.

No, it’s not the St. Louis Blues collapse in the final minutes of their game seven loss to Winnipeg in the Stanley Cup playoffs, though that was astounding in a car-crash sort of way. Nor was it Steph Curry and the Warriors drinking some magic elixir or something, giving themselves just enough push to push Houston out of the NBA playoffs once again.

Nope. Our astonishment is focused on Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Tour win. In his home state. Heck, at a course in which he first watched a Tour event as a kid. Winning isn’t the right word either. Not when you shoot 31-under par. In a 72-hole tournament. And the margin is eight strokes to the next guy.

That’s Secretariat-in-the-Belmont like.

Indians: A 1-0 game? In this economy? Yep. Spokane earned a series split in Pasco, topping Tri-City by that score thanks to Jared Thomas’ RBI-single in the eighth inning. Dave Nichols has more on the quick pitchers’ duel.

Velocity: Pierre Reedy scored a brace and Spokane rallied from a quick deficit to top expansion franchise Westchester FC 3-1 Sunday at ONE Spokane Stadium. John Allison was there and has this coverage of the USL League One match.

Bloomsday: We linked above Greg Lee’s story about the pro racers from Sunday. We do it again here. … Tyler Tjomsland has this photo gallery from that aspect of the race. … There are also two stories about the recreational aspect from Elena Perry and a couple other S-R writers.

Mariners: The winning streak ended yesterday in Texas, as the “other” Logan, Logan Evans, didn’t have as much success in his second MLB start as he did in his first. The Rangers scored six runs in the third inning and went on to an 8-1 victory. … Help is on the way, though, as George Kirby threw a rehab start for Tacoma and seemed healthy.

Seahawks: What did we learn from the Hawks’ rookie practices? One thing I found out is veterans can join them if they want. And how coach Mike Macdonald thought about the weekend. … There is a lot of interest in Bill Belichick’s new book. Maybe not from the Average Joe but for the guys who own Globo Gym. We can offer a couple stories about it.

Storm: Despite injuries, despite the first draft pick not ready to play yet, despite everything, Seattle rolled Sunday in its exhibition opener.

