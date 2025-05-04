Commentary: Bill Belichick’s book is frank, a little dark and deeply serious

By Sally Jenkins Washington Post

This will sound funny under the circumstances, but Bill Belichick can’t stand “cute.” An advance copy of his forthcoming book exudes his distrust of all things fay or feigned, from the obsequious assistant to the dimpled reporter who doesn’t “talk straight” in asking questions to the player who shows “fake hustle.” If there’s a theme to Belichick’s musings on his eight-ring, 50-year football career, it’s his insistence that the people who win big act with a deadly sincerity, so you better find a true motive when you take the field, any field.

“If competition doesn’t get you going, embrace jealousy,” he writes.

Observations such as that one, frank and a little dark, are shot through “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football,” in which Belichick comes off as severe as you ever thought he was. “Discipline shows up,” he writes. “Discipline is ready to go. Disciplined players don’t pull their hamstrings because they are dehydrated from drinking at the bar or club.” The implication being, that’s why certain guys got benched or released by him.

There will be two audiences for Belichick’s book, which is to be released Tuesday by a division of Simon & Schuster. The clickbait consumers will look for cracks in the 73-year-old’s legendary stoicism, clues to his psychology and relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, who has gone viral for acting as his publicist. But another brand of readers will recognize Belichick has some insights into complex strategic management and appreciate that the closemouthed coach who led the New England Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances in 24 years has decided to share some of his learned methodology. Not all, but some.

“You may not associate football playing with a form of genius. I do,” he observes. “Sorting out the mayhem that occurs on a football field is kind of like solving one big math problem.”

The math is worked out by real people with names such as Tom Brady who require careful handling, and that’s where Belichick’s book is most absorbing. Maybe the most surprising episode is a description of his attempt to bring in highly mercurial wide receiver Antonio Brown to give Brady more firepower and keep his quarterback happy. He trusted that Brady could keep Brown on an even keel, and the players closely bonded over their intense commitment and their idiosyncrasies. “And oh, were there idiosyncrasies,” Belichick writes drily.

Brown was so grateful to Brady for his help that he decided to give the quarterback a gift. Commonly, players give each other jewelry or electronics. But Brown was no common player. He gifted Brady bison and milk. Brady’s obsession with diet was well known, and he had pressed some of his specially branded TB12 water on Brown. So Brown responded with milk and meat. But not just any milk. “No, this was special milk,” Belichick writes. “Very special. Flown in from the Midwest. It had nutritional superpowers, and it certainly should have because it apparently cost over $500 a bottle.”

Brown had a case shipped to Foxborough for Brady on the Friday before their first big game together against Miami. But the delivery arrived at Brady’s locker late in the afternoon, and nothing on the box was marked perishable. “Even Antonio’s magic milk couldn’t survive spending a night next to Tom’s locker at room temperature,” Belichick relates. The milk soured. Brown was beside himself that his special gift had been ruined. Brady was upset that Brown was upset. Both were angry that the “chain of custody” for the magic milk lay with the Patriots’ staff, who had screwed up.

What did Belichick do about it? A coach famous for not placating players called the Patriots’ business office and told them to cut a reimbursement check for Brown, pronto.

It was the last thing Belichick wanted to deal with on the night before a big game. But he did it to settle his guys down. The moral of the story is not that Brady and Brown were high maintenance. It’s this: “Leaders don’t necessarily get to pick and choose what they get called in for,” Belichick asserts. “Would you spend $3,500 to ensure the best person on your team gave their best performance when it mattered most? … Absolutely, and you know it. Your job is not to psychoanalyze. Your job is to put people in a position to win. I don’t regret buying that milk.”

The Patriots won the game, and Belichick observes that though he had to release Brown for his myriad off-field issues shortly afterward, the Brady-Brown bond helped lead to a Super Bowl for Tampa Bay in 2021.

A lot of famous episodes from Belichick’s career are nowhere in the book. He withholds many names and vows never to disclose locker room conversations. You won’t find any discussion of his still-mysterious benching of cornerback Malcolm Butler in the 2018 Super Bowl.

But what you will get is this: a lengthy self-own on learning how to fire people. Belichick seems to have never forgiven himself for the fact a Patriot had to be pulled out of a swimming pool at a Cape Cod team party, in front of everyone, to be told he was being cut, owing to his own mismanagement of roster cut-down day.

“The responsibility is on you to help the person getting fired understand the mechanical nature of the decision,” he writes. “You need to be prepared to fire people as you’re prepared to do every other part of your job. No amount of compassion and humanity will outweigh the hurt of a bad plan. If you fire badly, you leave behind a mess, look like an amateur, and send a signal to the rest of your team that you aren’t in control and don’t have their best interests in mind.”

There are other useful ruminations on management, most of them hardcore. “There are only two reasons people dwell on a bad break, and both are stupid and useless,” he writes. “The first is so you can spend some quality time in a private pity party (‘Why me!?’), and the second is because you need some time to lie to yourself about what you just saw. Neither is justifiable. They don’t do anything, and they suck your time and attention away from what really matters: what comes next.”

He hates the softness of buzzwords. People use “potential” as if it’s some mysterious hidden quality, he writes. “If it’s secret, I don’t care about it. I care about your work, and what it says about how you might perform on something more demanding. Potential should be a verb.”

Wide receiver Julian Edelman was a classic example. Belichick cites the week of the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston, where he discovered that at 6 a.m. every morning Edelman was going into an alley outside their team hotel so a sleepy-eyed equipment manager could pelt tennis balls at him for a 30-minute hand-eye-concentration drill. “He didn’t have to be down in that alley. No one told him to go down there.” Two days later, Edelman made one of the greatest catches in history to help the Patriots come from 28-3 down against the Atlanta Falcons.

The main point of all of Belichick’s stories - and there are a lot more - is that there is invariably stress and inner conflict in any ambitious endeavor. What matters is whether the internal ethic of the organization holds under it; that’s when you have a great outfit. Belichick’s last Super Bowl win in 2019 came in the Patriots’ most controversial season, with stories leaking into the press of unhappiness in the locker room over Belichick’s demanding nature and how “any feeling of fun had left the building.” Belichick didn’t have time to “monitor people’s behaviors or attitudes,” and he wasn’t sure how to address it anyway. Then someone did it for him.

One day, on a blank whiteboard in the hallway, someone wrote three words: “Winning Is Fun.”

Belichick guessed it was Edelman’s handwriting. By then, Belichick knew the dynasty wasn’t sustainable for much longer; they had aged out and were tiring of one another. But “I was proud that, even as we neared the end of a run, the culture persisted, and the guys who most embodied it made sure that it would not be forgotten.”

Whatever you may think of Belichick or his latest adventures in dating or college coaching at North Carolina, the man demonstrably knows the most important single thing about organizational dynamics: how to build and sustain a great work culture. He outlines his methods, not with bromides but bricks and mortars, hiring and firing, reward and penalty.