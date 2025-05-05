Rite Aid set to file second bankruptcy, announces job cuts

By Ike Swetlitz and Jonathan Randles Washington Post

Rite Aid Corp. has told its employees it intends to file bankruptcy less than a year after completing an earlier restructuring that failed to turn around the troubled pharmacy chain.

The company was unable to secure additional capital from lenders in order to continue operating the business and now intends to file Chapter 11, Chief Executive Officer Matthew Schroeder said in a letter to employees that was reviewed by Bloomberg News. The drug store chain is also planning to cut jobs at its corporate offices in Pennsylvania, according to the letter.

Rite Aid didn’t return messages seeking comment. A copy of the letter was shared earlier on social media.

Retail pharmacies have faced numerous challenges in recent years, their profits pressured by falling reimbursements for prescriptions and increased competition for household goods from online retailers and discount chains. Some drugstores have put their products behind locked barriers to deter theft, which has also created a frustrating shopping experience. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., one of the largest U.S. pharmacy chains, recently agreed to be purchased by private equity company Sycamore Partners for $10 billion.

In a brief address Monday, Schroeder told employees that all Rite Aid stores would either be closed or sold, according to people familiar with the situation. The company is working with several regional and national buyers who might be interested in parts of the company, but Schroeder didn’t specify who.

Schroeder blamed the job cuts on “the dramatic downturn in the economy,” tariffs and increased costs from suppliers and landlords. Rite Aid lenders would no longer cover payroll or other employment-related expenses “if we retain the entirety of our workforce,” he said in the letter.

A “significant” Rite Aid vendor recently notified the pharmacy chain it would be shortening and restricting payment terms which could have the effect of accelerating a company loan, Schroeder also said.

A Chapter 11 filing would mark Rite Aid’s second bankruptcy in less than three years. The retailer first filed Chapter 11 in October 2023, using its time in court to cut $2 billion in debt and close roughly 850 locations as part of a plan that handed control of the business over to lenders.

Rite Aid emerged from Chapter 11 in September, saying at the time that it had become a stronger company with “significantly less debt and additional financial resources.”

But it wasn’t enough. The pharmacy still carried more than $2 billion in debt and has struggled with weaker demand and inflationary pressures.