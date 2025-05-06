59-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash with minivan

A 59-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a minivan Monday in Blanchard, Idaho.

At about 12:20 p.m., a woman from Blanchard was driving south on State Highway 41 in a 1998 Chrysler Town and Country when she tried to turn left onto Clagstone Road, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The motorcyclist, also of Blanchard, was traveling at what the ISP described as a “high rate of speed” north on the highway and hit the passenger side of the minivan, troopers said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, and the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, the release said. ISP did not release the identities of the woman or man.

The highway was blocked for about three hours. ISP is investigating.