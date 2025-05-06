Ask the doctors: CGMS good for collecting data in nondiabetics

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: Is there such a thing as pre-prediabetes? My doctor says it’s happening to me, and he wants me to use one of those blood sugar monitors you stick to your arm. I thought those were for when you actually have diabetes. I am a 44-year-old man in good health.

Dear Reader: There is no diagnosis known as pre-prediabetes. However, it sounds as though your doctor may be warning you that your blood glucose readings are trending close to the threshold of a condition known as prediabetes. This is a real diagnosis and a serious warning sign. Prediabetes means that someone’s blood sugar levels are consistently higher than normal. While not yet high enough to qualify as Type 2 diabetes, the elevated blood sugar levels of prediabetes increase the risk of escalating to Type 2 diabetes. This is when the body stops responding appropriately to insulin, or no longer produces an adequate supply.

Over time, the chronic high blood sugar levels of Type 2 diabetes damage tissues throughout the body. Complications include heart disease and vascular disease, kidney disease and nerve damage. These can lead to vision problems, vision loss, pain, numbness or tingling in the limbs or extremities, slow wound healing and cognitive impairment.

Type 2 diabetes has reached epidemic proportions in the U.S. This is reflected in the number of questions we get on the topic. The good news is that with wise lifestyle choices, including eating a healthful diet and getting enough exercise, you can maintain safe blood glucose levels. That brings us to the second part of your question.

Your doctor has asked you to consider using a continuous glucose monitor, or CGM. It is a small, wearable medical device that provides real-time blood glucose readings. CGMs are equipped with a tiny sensor that pricks the skin and measures blood sugar levels in the interstitial fluid. This is a clear, watery substance that bathes the cells throughout the body. Among the substances dissolved in interstitial fluid is glucose from the bloodstream, which has been forced from the capillaries by hydrostatic pressure. The data collected by CGMs is sent to receivers, such as a smartphone or smartwatch app, a dedicated reader or an insulin pump.

It is true that continuous glucose monitors are most often used by people living with diabetes. However, doctors have begun to recommend them for healthy nondiabetic patients. When you wear a CGM, the multiple data points give you a detailed picture of how your diet affects your blood sugar levels. What’s the difference between a serving of broccoli and a handful of potato chips? A CGM will let you know. The devices can also offer information about the effects of fasting, various forms of exercise and even not getting enough sleep.

When we recommend CGMs to nondiabetic patients, it is as a short-term educational exercise. Typically the sensor in a device is good for 14 days. Although insurance does not cover their use for nondiabetics, some brands offer manufacturer coupons. If you decide to move forward with this, your doctor can help guide you.

