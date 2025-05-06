Boise adds two official flags in latest jab at Legislature’s new law

By Carolyn Komatsoulis Idaho Statesman

BOISE – The Boise City Council made the Pride flag a city flag Tuesday to get around a new state law.

The Legislature earlier this year banned most flags from flying on government property, but left an exception for “the official flag of a governmental entity.”

Cheers, boos and swearing erupted from the crowd during the rowdy meeting. Five of Boise’s council members voted yes on the resolution – saying that everyone was welcome and safe in Boise. Luci Willits, the lone no vote, said she felt the city had to uphold the law and that constituents didn’t want the change.

“I know that people who identify with this flag want to be seen,” Willits told the waiting crowd inside the meeting. “I want you to know that I see you, even if I disagree with having this be an official flag.”

The city also designated a National Donate Life Month banner as an official flag, meaning Boise now has three official flags. The resolution itself says an official flag is any one the mayor declares as official.

Some council members focused on the economic and emotional benefits of having a pro-LGBTQ+ city.

Council President Colin Nash said he empathized with people who are afraid of being open to the world.

“There are so many folks that live lives of quiet desperation, every single day in our community, who carry with them a secret,” Nash said. “I hope just once that the city of Boise’s flag, that someone will see that and know that they are not alone.”

As the officials spoke, audience members interrupted and argued among themselves, including complaints that the city didn’t take public comment on the change. The resolution was on the consent agenda, which typically doesn’t include time for comments.

More than an hour before the meeting, dozens of protesters and observers were filling up the spaces between police barricades in front of City Hall.

Garrett Richardson, who said he identifies as gay, came to the meeting to speak in opposition. He said he has voted Democrat but feels politically homeless right now, and he views the flag as signaling support for liberal causes more than the LGBTQ+ community.

He said Boise should focus on concrete actions to help LGBTQ+ Boiseans, like expanding sexually transmitted infection prevention and treatment services.

“I was born and raised here and I experienced a ton of homophobia in school,” Richardson said. “I don’t think any flag could ever fix that.”

Other people came to the event to show support for LGTBQ+ children.

At least one other city in Idaho is trying to find a way around the new law, which also allows for displaying the U.S. flag, flags of any state, flags of any U.S. military branches and units, the POW/MIA flag, flags of Indian tribes and flags of Idaho public schools, colleges and universities.

An hour after Boise’s city council meeting started, Bonners Ferry councilors gathered to discuss their longtime display of the Canadian flag. The flag is a “sign of friendship” and a recognition of Canadian tourism’s impact on the economy, Bonners Ferry City Attorney Andrakay Pluid wrote in a memo.

Once the law was in place, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office contacted Bonners Ferry asking the city to take down the Canadian flag, according to the online council agenda. The Attorney General’s Office declined to comment.

Pluid presented three options to the council: The two simplest options were to keep flying the flag and risk a lawsuit or stop flying it. The city also could use part of the law allowing flags to commemorate special occasions and declare a year-round “special occasion” recognizing the relationship with Canada, the city attorney said.

“It’s an untested issue,” Pluid wrote in a memo to the council.

Bonners Ferry’s council voted to implement the year-round special occasion and immediately raised the town’s Canadian flag at the town entrance on Main Street, KXLY reported.

Cities have been grappling with the law since it went into effect April 3, in part because it has no enforcement mechanism. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador also sent a letter to the city of Boise warning of potential consequences. Recently, the city announced several lawyers had volunteered to represent the city pro bono if there’s legal action about the flags.

Thad Butterworth, chairman of the Ada County Republicans, told the Statesman he thought the bill was “reasonable” in its attempt to eliminate partisanship from government entities. Butterworth said he was concerned that legislators hadn’t included a way to enforce the law. Several Ada County Republicans were planning to attend the meeting unofficially, he said.

Even as the council members moved on to more mundane business, protesters kept arguing outside.

A local right-wing provocateur tried to burn a Pride flag on a cross, but ultimately left. People hurled insults as the police started taking down the barricades.

Eventually the crowd dispersed. All that was left were chalk messages, reading “Rainbows are 4 everyone” and “love wins.”

Earlier, Becky Prew had sat among the sidewalk designs, wearing a pride shirt. She came to support her LGBTQ+ son, who had moved away from Idaho because of homophobia.

During the Legislative session, photographs given to legislators on the House floor included the Pride flags at Boise City Hall.

“I think it’s unfortunate. I mean I don’t think we’re a city that should be so divided. We were never like this,” Prew said. “I don’t understand why (LGBTQ+ people) are the target of this.”