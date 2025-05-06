Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty to skip Preakness, ending Triple Crown bid

Washington Post

Sovereignty will not race in next week’s Preakness Stakes, a Pimlico Race Course executive announced Tuesday, ending the Kentucky Derby winner’s bid for the Triple Crown.

“We received a call today from trainer Bill Mott that Sovereignty will not be competing in the Preakness,” Mike Rogers, the executive vice president of 1/ST, the organization that runs the Baltimore track, said in a statement. “Bill informed us they would point toward the Belmont Stakes.”

The 3-year-old colt won at Churchill Downs this past Saturday on a sloppy track, but Mott indicated the morning after the race that it wasn’t a sure thing that Sovereignty would run again May 17 in Baltimore.

“We’re in discussions about it,” Mott said Sunday. “… We’re just tossing around the options.

It has become more common for Derby winners to skip the Preakness in recent years, and horses typically run less frequently than they used to. Sovereignty is the fourth Derby winner in the past seven Triple Crown seasons to skip the Preakness after all 22 Derby winners from 1997 to 2018 entered the race. Justify in 2018 became the 13th horse to win all three Triple Crown races – the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes – and will remain the most recent for at least another year.

“Once we make the decision,” Mott said Sunday, “we’ll make the decision and not look back.”