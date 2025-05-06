Spokane soccer: Zephyr coach Jo Johnson plans to depart following season

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Zephyr announced Wednesday that coach Jo Johnson step down after the season concludes.

In a press release, the team said Johnson would coach through the rest of the regular season and possible postseason before moving back to her hometown of Tulsa, Okla., where she’ll focus on her family and continue her collegiate coaching career.

“It’s been an extraordinary journey launching this club with such a committed group of players, staff, and fans,” Johnson said in the release. “While the decision to leave wasn’t easy, it’s the right time for me to return home and refocus on family. That said, I’m fully committed to finishing what we started — and we intend to win the league before I return to Tulsa.”

The Zephyr have won eight of its last 11 matches and sit in fourth place at 10-8-7 in USL Super League play. The top four teams advance to the postseason.

The Zephyr plan to immediately begin searching for its next coach.

• McKenzie Weinert earned player of the month honors in April after tallying three goals and one assist. Defender Sydney Cummings also earned a spot on April’s Team of the Month. Cummings recorded a league-high 40 clearances and notched two goals.

The Zephyr take on fifth-ranked Brooklyn (10-9-7) Saturday at Maimonides Park at 3 p.m. The game will broadcast on Peacock.

Reedy honored

Midfielder Pierre Reedy earned League One Player of the Week Honors for the ninth week of the season for his one goal and two assist performance in Spokane Velocity’s 3-1 comeback win against Westchester on Sunday. Reedy also won eight duels, logged six interceptions and had six recoveries.

Goalkeeper Carlos Merancio and head coach Leigh Veidman were also honored on the Team of the Week, with Veidman winning Coach of the Week for the second time this season. He previously won Coach of the Week after achieving his largest victory in his career with a 4-0 shutout against Greenville Triumph in week four. Merancio registered five saves including his first career professional penalty kick save in the 53rd minute on Sunday.

Spokane (4-2-1), which is in first place for the first time in club history, faces South Georgia Tormenta (2-3-1) Saturday at Tormenta Stadium at 4:30 p.m.