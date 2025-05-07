Kari Lake to let One America News Network handle programming for Voice of America

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Kari Lake, the Trump administration’s senior adviser for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, is letting the conspiracy-pushing One America News Network handle news programming for Voice of America.

Lake announced the “partnership” between OAN and the United States Agency for Global Media on X late Tuesday night.

USAGM oversees VOA as well as Office of Cuba Broadcasting and Radio Martí, which targets Cuban listeners with messaging historically intended to promote democracy.

According to Lake, OAN “offered to provide their newsfeed and video service free-of-charge.”

The 55-year-old failed 2024 U.S. Senate and 2022 Arizona gubernatorial candidate claimed that allowing the San Diego media outlet to transmit information using its own resources will save taxpayers money.

“OAN is one of the few family-owned American media networks left in the United States,” she wrote. “We are grateful for their generosity.”

Like Lake, OAN pushed unsubstantiated claims of election interference when Donald Trump was defeated in the 2020 presidential election. The former Fox TV anchor also alleged electoral malfeasance during her 2022 bid for governor without offering proof to support her claims.

VOA was established during World War II in part to combat propaganda being spread by the Axis powers. The 83-year-old network produces information mainly for people outside the U.S. in nearly 50 languages on several media platforms.

Lake said in December she was “honored” President Trump was entrusting her with the future of VOA and its 326-million person following.

OAN established itself as unapologetically supportive of Trump during his first administration. The President frequently turned to OAN when he became upset that the much larger Fox News outlet wasn’t showing him loyalty.

In March 2019, the OAN tweeted it was “one of his GREATEST supporters” in the media. The network was sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic election technology company over its reporting on the 2020 election. The network settled with Smartmatic in April for an undisclosed amount.

YouTube suspended OAN’s account in 2020 over the network’s coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. DirecTV cut ties with OAN in 2023.