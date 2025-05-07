Locally: Eastern Washington volleyball adds seven freshman, one transfer for upcoming season

From staff reports

As the 2025 season approaches, Eastern Washington volleyball has finalized its roster with the addition of eight new players.

Coach Jon Haruguchi announced last Thursday the signing of seven freshmen and one transfer. The incoming freshmen are Judi Bolomboy, Mia Polloi, Sidney Gray, Quincey McCoy, Camryn Hagel, Olivia Burns and Jailyn Davenport. Cassie Moeller, a transfer, will also be joining the team this season.

Moeller joins the Eagles after spending one year each at Western Washington University and Spokane Falls Community College, where she competed in both volleyball and track and field. A multisport athlete from Mead High School, she lettered all four years in volleyball and track.

“Cassie has been a volleyball and track athlete at Spokane Falls and the time she’s spent with those programs has really paid off for her,” Haruguchi said. “Her physicality, ability to score and strength as a defender are all things we saw during the evaluation process. I am so happy to have a local Spokane player join us in Cheney.”

Davenport is the only other player from Washington, coming to Cheney from Walla Walla.

The rest of the additions include two players from Texas, and one each from Oregon, Colorado, California and Hawaii.

College rowing

The Washington State women’s rowing Varsity 8 boat earned West Coast Conference Crew of the Week honors after a strong performance at the 2025 Lake Wheeler Invitational on April 25-26, the conference announced.

The WSU V8 placed fifth on Friday at the Lake Wheeler Invitational in 6 minutes, 33.91 seconds to finish ahead of teams like No. 24 North Carolina, Miami, Gonzaga and Boston in the 18-team field. On Saturday, the WSU V8 finished in 6:28.02 to place third among the competition that also included No. 12 Virginia and No. 18 Duke.

College golf

Washington State junior Sam Renner was named to the All-West Coast Conference men’s golf team, the conference announced.

Renner is enjoying the best season of his Cougars career with a 70.45 season scoring average, tops in program history, five top-10 and eight top-25 finishes following the WCC Championships last month. Renner’s season includes back-to-back tournament victories in the fall, the first time in program history a player has captured back-to-back medalist honors.

Renner has also shot par or lower in 24 of his 33 rounds, including 14 rounds in the 60s.