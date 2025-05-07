Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep boys soccer drops district first-round game; West Valley’s Cooper Henkle wins javelin, discus in league meet
From staff reports
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.
Boys soccer
Pasco 2, Gonzaga Prep 0: Joel Diaz and Ernesto Jimenez scored goals and the visiting sixth-seeded Bulldogs (11-3) beat the third-seeded Bullpups (8-5-3) in a District 6 4A first-round game.
Gonzaga Prep will face the loser of Thursday’s Ferris-Richland matchup in an elimination game on Saturday.
Softball
Pullman 15, Asotin 7: Taylor Cromie went 4 for 5 with a home run, a pair of doubles and four RBIs and the visiting Greyhounds (12-7) defeated the Panthers (2-18) in a nonleague game. Cori Stewart hit three doubles for Pullman.
Track and field GSL 2A
Clarkston at East Valley: Clarkston’s Avery Peters won the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 8.97 seconds and the 1,600 in 4:57.15.
EV’s Talan Hughes won the 110 hurdles (14.98) and 300 hurdles (38.87).
EV’s Hayden Anderson won the 100 hurdles with a PR of 16.02, took second in the 100 with a PR of 12.83 and was a member of the first-place 4x100 relay team.
EV’s Jadyn Thomas won the shot put (34 feet) and javelin (113-3) and placed second in the discus with a PR of 95-6.
West Valley at Deer Park: DP’s Myah Desalles (DP) won the long jump (16-21/2) and triple jump (31-9) and placed second in the high jump (4-8).
WV’s Aubrey Matthew won the 100 (13.29), took second in the 200 (26.57) and was part of the first place 4x400 relay team. WV’s Cooper Henkle won the javelin (194-21/2) and the discus (185-8).
North Central, Rogers at Pullman: Pullman’s Samuel Sears won the shot put with a PR of 45-6 and the discus (127-4). Sears placed fifth in the javelin (130-5). Preston Kaesemeyer of Rogers won the 110 hurdles (16.51) seconds and 300 hurdles (41.68). Saige Alexandra Stuart of Rogers won the 100 hurdles with a PR of 16.87 and 300 hurdles (47.82). Stuart was also a member of the first-place 4x100 relay team. NC’s Marie Ryakhovskaya won the long jump (15-3) and triple jump (31-6).
Boys tennis GSL 2A
Clarkston 5, Deer Park 2: At DP, in No. 1 singles, Clarkston’s Haven Morfin rallied to beat Thayne Crossley 2-6, 6-2, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Cody Whittle/Alex Whitte of Clarkston swept Lucas Meumiller/Isaac Lee 6-0, 6-0.
West Valley 7, East Valley 0: At EV, in No. 1 singles, West Valley’s Orlon Mastey defeated Zach Charbbonneau 6-0, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Yassin Kusaibabi/Conner Kunz of West Valley swept Mason Comstoch/Darren Shelley 6-0, 6-1.
Girls tennis GSL 2A
West Valley 6, East Valley 1: At WV, in No. 1 singles, East Valley’s Dahlia Autrey swept Amelia Farina 7-5, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Brynlee Ordinario/Sutton Nordus of West Valley defeated Mila Benninghoff/Fasai Xiong 6-4, 6-3.
Clarkston 7, Deer Park 0: At Clarkston, in No. 1 singles, Clarkston’s Rachel Gall swept Laura West 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Ella Leavitt/Gabie Mills of Clarkston defeated Hayley Johnson/Emma Brownell 6-1, 6-2.