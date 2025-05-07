Three former officers acquitted of all state charges in Tyre Nichols’ death

By Ben Stanley and Emily Cochrane New York Times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three former police officers were acquitted in state court Wednesday of all the charges against them, including second-degree murder, in the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose brutal beating in 2023 stunned the nation.

It was the second trial for the three men — Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean and Justin Smith — who were accused of fatally beating Nichols, a FedEx employee who had been driving home from work when he was stopped by officers more than two years ago.

The verdict was a sharp contrast from the outcome of the defendants’ federal trial in the fall. The three were found guilty of witness tampering charges in that case but acquitted of a more serious charge, violating Nichols’ civil rights by causing his death. Federal jurors also found Haley guilty of violating Nichols’ civil rights by causing bodily injury.

The jury in the state case, seated from the Chattanooga area in eastern Tennessee to ensure a fair trial, deliberated more than eight hours after a seven-day trial in state court.

Sentencing in the federal trial is expected later this year.

The three former officers were emotional after the verdict was read Wednesday, with Haley appearing to cry. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, who gave wrenching testimony about the injuries that her son sustained, did not show any emotion.

“Today’s verdicts are a devastating miscarriage of justice,” Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, two civil rights lawyers who have represented Nichols’ family, said in a statement. They added that “we are outraged, and we know we are not alone.”

Surveillance and body camera footage from Jan. 7, 2023, showed five officers restraining, kicking or pummeling Nichols after a traffic stop, despite his efforts to comply with their aggressive commands. None of the officers reported the violence. At one point they left Nichols bruised and slumped against a police car.

He died three days later, leaving behind a young child.

The assault was widely criticized as another example of a Black man facing excessive force at the hands of law enforcement. All of the officers were also Black.

Memphis officials quickly fired them, and disciplined or fired a number of other deputies, paramedics and police officials. They also dissolved the elite policing unit that the five officers belonged to.

A Justice Department investigation, started after Nichols’ death, found that the Police Department had engaged in a pattern of excessive violence and discriminatory treatment of Black people, including children. More than a third of Tennessee’s Black population lives in Memphis.

But state jurors analyzed the actions of each individual officer: who was there when Nichols was first stopped, who chased him when he broke away and fled, who caught him near his mother’s house, who landed a blow or restrained his arms.

Prosecutors described a tragedy fueled by anger, adrenaline and frustration, in which a group of men helped each other beat another man to death. The core of their case was rooted in the body camera and surveillance videos, and the severity of Nichols’ injuries.

“Are good people capable of doing bad things?” Melanie Headley, the assistant district attorney for Shelby County, asking during closing statements. “That night, Jan. 7, 2023, those three officers did bad things. And when Tyre cried for help, they didn’t do anything. Nobody helped him.”

Prosecutors in both trials said that Nichols was speeding on his way home. When officers stopped him, they yanked him from the car, pepper-sprayed him and fired at him with a stun gun before Nichols broke free and ran toward his mother’s home.

More officers caught up with him, restraining, kicking and hitting him with a baton.

Over and over again, lawyers played the videos, stopping and starting to identify the defendants and scrutinize each action: the punches that the officers referred to as “haymakers,” the kicks, the strikes and the commentary after.

Two of the former officers — Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin III — pleaded guilty in federal court. Only Mills testified in the state case; it remains unclear how Martin’s case will be handled.

“It was a bad situation, and I was trying to get out of trouble,” Mills said, when pressed on why he did not immediately disclose the scope of what had happened to Nichols. “I knew it was real bad.”

The defense lawyers sought to use Mills’ testimony to shift the blame for the severity of the beating away from their own clients.

Repeatedly, lawyers for Bean, Haley and Smith downplayed their roles and framed their actions as an appropriate response to an unknown suspect who had run from police.

“It’s not a case where they’re abusing the badge and trying to go out there and prove a point or to try to kill somebody,” said John Keith Perry, a lawyer for Bean.

Lawyers for Bean and Smith also summoned character witnesses, arguing that the defendants had been otherwise upstanding members of the police force. And they sought to cast Nichols, whose car contained small amounts of marijuana and psilocybin mushroom, as well as stolen ID cards, as a formidable opponent who was able to resist larger police officers.

“That’s sort of the really tragic part of this whole entire case,” said Stephen R. Leffler, a lawyer for Haley. “Had Mr. Nichols pulled over when he got the blue lights and submitted to the officers’ questioning or whatever, in all likelihood, they wouldn’t have arrested him.”

It was among the arguments that appeared to resonate with jurors, most of whom were white. After the verdict was read, all three former officers embraced their lawyers and each other. At least one family member could be heard yelling “Thank you, Jesus” outside the courtroom.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.