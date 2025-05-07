WA pop star Benson Boone announces first Seattle arena show

By Michael Rietmulder Seattle Times

SEATTLE – It’s been more than a year since “Beautiful Things” singer Benson Boone skyrocketed up the charts with his breakout hit – one of the biggest songs of 2024 – and his star only continues to rise.

On Monday, Boone announced his first headlining arena tour, including an Oct. 5 homecoming concert at Climate Pledge Arena. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, through Ticketmaster. Various presales through American Express and the venues begin Wednesday and Thursday.

The Seattle show will mark the penultimate date of the Monroe-raised pop star’s American Heart Tour, named for his forthcoming sophomore album. “American Heart” is set to arrive June 20 through Night Street Records, a Warner Bros. imprint helmed by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds. After turning heads on “American Idol” in 2021, Boone dropped out of the competition show and eventually signed with Reynolds’ label.

The 23-year-old heartthrob was among a particularly strong class of pop newcomers to have breakout years in 2024, releasing his debut album “Rollerblades & Fireworks” a month before a spring date at Showbox SoDo last May.

The flamboyant, back-flipping showman has already made a splash this year with several high-profile performances, bringing out Queen guitarist Brian May for a “Bohemian Rhapsody” cover at Coachella and knocking out “Beautiful Things” at the Grammys, where Boone was up for best new artist. Boone made has “Saturday Night Live” debut over the weekend, performing his new singles “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else” and “Mystical Magical.” He also found his way into a skit, playing an Applebee’s waiter during the Weekend Update segment.