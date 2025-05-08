Ask the doctors: Blood leakage may occur with mitral valve prolapse

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I am 66 years old and an avid cyclist. Last winter, after we went for a long ride, I suddenly felt lightheaded and then fainted. My doctor ordered a series of heart scans that found slight mitral valve prolapse. What is that? Should I be worried?

Dear Reader: Mitral valve prolapse is a condition that interferes with the one-way flow of blood through two of the four chambers of the heart. As the name suggests, it involves a structure known as the mitral valve. This is one of the four valves in the heart that act as one-way doors into and out of the four pumping chambers. These valves ensure that blood keeps flowing in the right direction. It is the coordinated action of the valves opening and closing that creates our heartbeat.

The mitral valve separates the two left chambers of the heart. When the heart muscle relaxes, the mitral valve opens. This lets blood move from the upper chamber of the heart, or left atrium, into the lower chamber, or left ventricle. This is the chamber that sends oxygenated blood to the aorta and out to the body. When the heart contracts again, the mitral valve closes. This prevents blood from backing up and returning to the left atrium.

When someone has mitral valve prolapse, it means there is a malfunction in a pair of structures in the valve known as leaflets. These are flaps of strong tissue that keep blood pumped into the left ventricle from returning to the left atrium. Rather than forming a tight seal, one or both of the leaflets collapse back into the left atrium, which can allow a small amount of blood to return to the upper chamber. When this happens, not enough blood exits the left ventricle and flows into the aorta. It can leave the tissues of the body short of the oxygen and nutrients they need at that moment, and cause an array of symptoms, including the lightheadedness you experienced. In some people, the return of blood to the atrium makes a sound, known as a heart murmur.

When you are diagnosed with mitral valve prolapse, it is recommended that you see a cardiologist. They will order tests to assess the condition and plan any needed treatment. These include an echocardiogram, which maps the heart with high-frequency sound waves, and a cardiac MRI, which creates a detailed image of the heart. Each helps to evaluate the degree of mitral valve prolapse and whether blood leakage is occurring.

The good news is that mitral valve prolapse does not always require treatment. However, when the prolapse is severe, the resulting leakage can lead to the enlargement of the upper left chamber of the heart. This, in turn, can trigger heart arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, and increase the risk of having a heart attack or a stroke. This all makes it important for you to get a thorough cardiac exam and a complete diagnosis. Depending on the results, treatment may consist of monitoring the condition, medications and, in a small number of cases, surgery.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.