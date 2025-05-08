Attorney: Pullman city administrator was fired, did not resign as city claims

An attorney for former Pullman City Administrator Mike Urban disputed the city’s announcement this week that Urban resigned and instead claimed the city fired him.

A statement from Urban’s legal team , Dunn & Black of Spokane, said they are “deeply disturbed” by the city’s misrepresentation that Urban resigned.

“To be clear, this is categorically false,” the statement said. “In reality, in the course of discussions regarding Mr. Urban’s return to work, it became apparent that the obviously false and ludicrous accusations against Mr. Urban had severely damaged his reputation and his trust in and working relationship with the Mayor and the City.”

The city announced in a news release Tuesday that Urban, who has served as city administrator since 2021, resigned from the city’s top administrative role after he was “erroneously implicated” in a Washington State Patrol investigation involving former Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth.

Opgenorth, who resigned in March, was placed on administrative leave in December over domestic violence and sexual assault allegations. The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office declined to file charges against Opgenorth, who had a yearslong affair with a woman in Pullman.

WSP reviewed text messages between Opgenorth and the woman, and the state patrol attributed three screenshots of text messages to Urban, so the city conducted an independent investigation. Urban was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, which determined the text messages did not come from Urban.

“Subsequently, those allegations were definitively determined to be false, and Mike was fully exonerated of any wrongdoing,” according to the city news release.

Pullman Communications Coordinator Meghan Ferrin said Urban has been out of the office since the last week of March, but the city was “pleased to welcome” Urban back to work, according to an April 17 city news release that said Urban was cleared of wrongdoing.

The statement from Urban’s representation indicated a “simple phone call or conversation” with Urban or anyone else involved would have exonerated him of the “ridiculous allegations” weeks before the city announced Urban did nothing wrong.

Alexandria Drake, Urban’s attorney with Dunn & Black, told The Spokesman-Review that Urban and the city negotiated the terms of Urban’s exit, but never came to an agreement. When Urban wanted to return to work, the city refused to have him back, Drake said.

She said they found the city’s comments from Tuesday’s news release “shocking” and “misleading,” saying they “misrepresented” what happened.

“It’s really unfortunate the way the city’s approached this and the damage done to a committed public servant,” Drake said.

Ferrin said the city stands by its statement that Urban resigned.

When asked if Urban submitted a letter of resignation, Ferrin said “everything went through the proper channels” and that Urban’s attorney has been speaking with the city’s attorney.

“At this time, the city believes that everything was done correctly and we stand behind the press release that was released May 5,” she said.

Mayor Francis Benjamin and City Attorney Thaddeus O’Sullivan could not be reached for comment.

Megan Vining, recreation manager for Pullman Parks and Recreation, served as the acting city administrator while Urban was out. Ferrin said Vining will continue to serve in that position until the city names an interim city administrator, which will be “soon,” according to the release.

Benjamin said in the release Urban’s commitment earned the trust and confidence of city staff, elected officials and peers.

“I have worked with Mike both as a City Councilmember and as the Mayor of the City of Pullman,” Benjamin wrote. “Mike is principled, ethical, caring, and dependable. He consistently managed the competing interests of the organization, staff, and community with dignity, grace, and the utmost regard. Through Mike’s accomplishments and hard work, he leaves the City better than he found it.”

Despite Benjamin’s high praise of Urban, the city refused to allow him to return to work, according to Drake’s statement.

“Instead, the City unilaterally and summarily terminated Mr. Urban’s employment, in material breach of his contract and in violation of applicable law,” the statement said. “Mr. Urban intends to pursue all rights and remedies available to him to address the City’s misconduct.”