Prep roundup: Lewis and Clark, Mt. Spokane, Central Valley and Ridgeline boys soccer advance in District 6 Soccer

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys soccer

District 6 4A

Lewis and Clark 5, Hanford 0: Milo Imamura and Mikey Mann shared four saves and the top-seeded Tigers (14-1-1) blanked the eighth-seeded Falcons (6-10) in a first-round game at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Five players scored for LC, including Hank Bishopp’s marker in the 24th minute. The Tigers advance to play Chiawana in a semifinal on Saturday.

Chiawana 7, Mead 0: The fourth-seeded Riverhawks (15-1-1) defeated the fifth-seeded Panthers (4-10) in Pasco. Mead hosts Hanford in an elimination game.

Richland 2, Ferris 0: The second-seeded Bombers (12-4) defeated the visiting seventh-seeded Saxons (3-10). Ferris plays at Gonzaga Prep in an elimination game.

District 6 3A

Central Valley 3, Cheney 0: Kevin Ng scored two goals and the second-seeded Bears (9-5) defeated the visiting seventh-seeded Blackhawks (6-9) in a first-round game.

Taylor Shearer made five saves in 75 minutes for CV, which hosts Mt. Spokane in a semifinal on Saturday. Cheney plays at Hermiston in an elimination game.

Mt. Spokane 3, Hermiston (Ore.) 0: The sixth-seeded Wildcats (10-4-1) defeated the host third-seeded Bulldogs (5-9).

Ridgeline 2, Southridge 0: Andre Chaker scored two goals and the fourth-seeded Falcons (10-6) defeated the visiting fifth-seeded Suns (4-12). Ridgeline advanced to play Kennewick in a semifinal.

Kennewick 3, North Central 0: Christopher Alonzo made three saves and the top-seeded Lions (11-5) blanked the visiting eighth-seeded Wolfpack (9-8-1). Jonah McKinley made 10 saves for NC, which plays at Southridge in an elimination game.

GSL 2A

East Valley 1, Rogers 0: The third-seeded Knights (11-6) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Pirates (2-14) in a first-round game. East Valley advanced to play second-seeded West Valley in a semifinal on Saturday.

Deer Park 3, Clarkston 0: Parker Russell scored an unassisted hat trick and the host fourth-seeded Stags (5-10) eliminated the fifth-seeded Bantams (4-11). Abdu Issakh made five saves for Deer Park, which advanced to play top-seeded Pullman.

Baseball

District 6 2A

Rogers 5, Clarkston 2: Lucas Hernandez hit a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning and the visiting fifth-seeded Pirates (6-16) eliminated the fourth-seeded Bantams (9-10-1). Rogers advanced to play top-seeded West Valley in a semifinal on Friday.

Deer Park 10, East Valley 0 (5): Evan Brinlee went 3 for 3 and stole three bases and the third-seeded Stags (13-8) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Knights (0-21). Deer Park advanced to play second-seeded Pullman in a semifinal.

Track and field

GSL 4A/3A

Ferris, Ridgeline at Shadle Park: Lily Ott of Ferris won the 100 meters in 12.68 seconds and the 200 in 26.43. Ott was also a member of the winning 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay teams.

Kaden Hooper of Shadle Park won the long jump with 20 feet, 7 inches. Hooper took second in the high jump (5-10) and 100 with a PR of 11.28.

Caden Lewis of Ridgeline won the discus (164-0) and shot put (50-3).

Mead, University at Gonzaga Prep:

Addison Cox of University won the 100 hurdles with a PR of 16.54 and 300 hurdles (48.01). Jacob Cook of Mead won the high jump (5-10) and placed third in the javelin with a PR of 140-8.

Jonah Keller of Gonzaga Prep set a PR of 20-11 inches in the long jump, ran a PR of 11.17 for second place in the 100, added a PR of 54.78 in the 400 for seventh place and was a member of the winning 4x100 relay team.