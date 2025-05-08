Wheels of history: Spokane Valley teen buys and restores Korean War jeep with his father

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Most teenage boys dream of buying a sweet new ride when they get their driver’s licenses. Maybe a muscular Mustang or a cool Corvette.

Not Brody Grabb, 15. Armed with a learner’s permit and a desire to honor history, he purchased a 1953 Willys Jeep.

“My dad and I split (the cost),” the University High School freshman said.

His love of vintage military vehicles stems from his involvement with the now-defunct Historic Flight Foundation at Felts Field.

“Mom and I were getting breakfast at the Skyway Café, and I saw a B-25 parked,” he said. “We snuck in to get a closer look and saw the other airplanes.”

Brody returned to the museum often.

“I went back there 10 times before one of the volunteers asked me if I wanted to be a volunteer.”

He immediately agreed.

“I loved being able to share the stories (of the aircraft) with little kids,” Brody said. “And I loved working with veterans and hearing their stories.”

That’s where he met Mike Jones and Ivan Urnovitz. Both men belong to Spokane Motor Pool, a group of military vehicle collectors. Brody became a member a few months ago and soon found a 1953 Willys Jeep on Facebook Marketplace.

First introduced during World War II, Willys MB and Ford GPW became the iconic Jeep used extensively by the military during the war.

Willys Jeeps also played a vital role in the Korean War, serving in various capacities, including transportation, scouting and support for troops. Willys built more than 60,000 M38 models for Korean War deployment. Instead of the nine-slat grill featured on the older MB versions, the M38 Willys features a trademarked seven-slat grill.

Brody found an M38A1 model in Idaho. This model is a further development of the M38, with rounded fenders, a longer wheelbase, a one-piece windshield and a more powerful engine. It was the primary military Jeep used from 1952 to 1971.

“It started right up,” he said. “But it had no exhaust and was fairly loud.”

With a four-cylinder engine and three-speed transmission, the vehicle’s max speed tops out at 40 mph, so they brought it home on a trailer. Then Brody and his dad got to work, replacing the fuel pump and tires and giving it a cosmetic lift.

“When I got it, it was desert tan,” Brody said. “Dad and I painted it.”

Now, it sports a fresh coat of traditional olive drab. In place of a serial number under the U.S. Army stencil, they painted the manufacture date and year purchased: 532025.

He christened it Gee Willy and painted its name in yellow, just below the windshield. The name originated from a photo Brody had seen of a vintage plane in Tampa, Florida.

“It had a mannequin hanging off the tail, and they called him Gee Willy,” he explained.

Grabb showed off the Jeep’s unique features, including the fuel tank under the driver’s seat, a removable canvas top, and a siren button he installed.

“But this is my favorite part,” he said.

With the twist of a couple of bolts, the entire windshield folded flat.

The teen also added period-appropriate accessories like collapsible canvas water buckets.

Grabb plans to drive Gee Willy in the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade on May 17.

For him, the history of his Jeep is an extension of what he’s learned from veterans.

“I really like hearing their stories and building an understanding of what they went through,” he said.

He plans to use his 1953 Willys Jeep as a vehicle to ensure those narratives won’t be forgotten.

“I want to spread its story and a bit about what sacrifices were made for our freedom,” Brody said.