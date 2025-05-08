West Valley’s Melia Cerenzia, Mead’s Ben Barrett earn individual titles at Kalispel Championships

West Valley’s Melia Cerenzia and Gonzaga Prep’s Lisette Durkin played together Thursday at the Kalispel Championships, traded the lead a few times and were within a shot or two of each other throughout the round.

Cerenzia took the lead for good with a birdie on No. 10 and held on to win the girls’ individual title by one stroke over Durkin at Kalispel Golf and Country Club.

Mead junior Ben Barrett repeated as boys’ champion. He birdied No. 18 – one of four birdies on the back nine – to finish with a 3-under 69, one stroke in front of Cheney sophomore Ryan Howe.

Barrett matched his winning score of 69 from last year’s event. Barrett hit his approach on the par-4 18th to two feet and converted the short birdie putt.

The Kalispel Championships annually bring together the top players and teams from all classifications in the region.

Cerenzia, the 2024 State 2A champion, finished with a 6-over 78. The junior navigated an eventful stretch on Nos. 2-6 with a birdie, double bogey, eagle and double bogey. She had another double bogey on the par-5 12th before playing the last six holes in 1 over.

Durkin closed with five consecutive pars to finish one behind Cerenzia. Durkin and Cerenzia tied for third last year after shooting 81s.

Medical Lake’s Kali Rowe (81) took third place.

Greater Spokane League champion Gonzaga Prep won the girls’ team title with a score of 363. Ridgeline was second at 367 and Freeman third at 387.

Barrett opened and closed his round birdies. Howe had four birdies and two bogeys, both on par-5s on the back side. Cheney sophomore Justin Krasselt, the GSL player of the year, was third with a 2-over 74.

The Cheney boys took first with a 12-over 300, followed by Lewis and Clark’s 303. The Blackhawks and Tigers also finished 1-2 in the GSL standings.

Ridgeline (311) placed third.

District tournaments are early next week for many of the individuals and teams that competed in the Kalispel Championships.