Man stabbed near Riverfront Park, suspect at large

A man was stabbed in the arm Friday morning near Riverfront Park, and police are looking for a suspect.

Officers responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. to the area of 300 N. Post St. in downtown Spokane for a report of a stabbing, according to the Spokane Police Department Facebook page. Officers found a man with a stab wound to the arm. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the social media post stated.

Police believe the stabbing happened near the Spokane River but the exact location was unknown. Police said there is no threat to the public because the involved parties know each other.

Anyone with information to aid police in its investigation is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2025-20091134.