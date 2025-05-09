Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane softball advances to District 6 3A championship; Carson Gaumer hits walk-off for West Valley baseball

Updated Sat., May 10, 2025 at 12:15 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

District 6 3A

Mt. Spokane 6, Kennewick 4: McKenzie Morris, Emme Bond and Addi Jay all homered and the second-seeded Wildcats (22-0) defeated the visiting third-seeded Lions (8-14) in a semifinal. Mt. Spokane travels to fifth-seeded Hermiston (Oregon) for the 3A championship game on Friday.

University 9, Central Valley 2: Ashlyn Carver, Grace Schneider and Ava Thompson had two hits apiece and the fourth-seeded Titans (15-7) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Bears (7-15). University faces third-seeded Kamiakin in a loser-out game on Tuesday. Berkley Noble struck out 12 in a complete game.

Ridgeline 8, Cheney 6: Lilley Triplett scored a go-ahead run on Quincy Coder’s sacrifice fly and Colbie Hallett hit an RBI single for an insurance run and the sixth-seeded Falcons (12-9) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Blackhawks (8-14). Ridgeline faces top-seeded Southridge in a loser-out game on Tuesday. Alyssa Marlow led Cheney with three hits.

District 6 4A

Ferris 24, Gonzaga Prep 1 (5): Cadence Hyndman homered and scored four runs and the third-seeded Saxons (10-12) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Bullpups (0-23). Ferris faces fourth-seeded Hanford in a loser-out game on Tuesday.

Mead 20, Lewis and Clark 3 (5): Sophia Carpenter went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and the top-seeded Panthers (19-4) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Tigers (4-16). Mead faces sixth-seeded Kamiakin in a loser-out game on Tuesday.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 13-15, West Valley 0-4 : Aneysa Judy went 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and a pair of stolen bases and the Bantams (13-7, 12-6) swept the visiting Eagles (6-14, 6-12) in two five-inning games. Bailey Blaydes and Ryann Combs each had three RBIs for Clarkston in the opener.

Rogers 19, North Central 13 (8): Rogers’ offense recorded 21 hits and the visiting Pirates (3-17, 3-15) defeated the Wolfpack (0-18, 0-18). Layla Hubbard led North Central with three hits, including two doubles. Taylor Hoffman and Haley Bernard had three RBIs apiece for Rogers.

Baseball

District 6 2A

West Valley 4, Rogers 3: Carson Gaumer hit a walk-off single to score Scout Symmes and the top-seeded Eagles (16-4) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Pirates (6-17). West Valley advances to play second-seeded Pullman in the championship game on Tuesday.

Pullman 3, Deer Park 2: Brady Coulter had an RBI single, Vaughn Holstad added a sacrifice fly to take the lead in the fourth inning and the second-seeded Greyhounds (14-6) eliminated the visiting third-seeded Stags (13-9).