Spokane mom who lost son to fentanyl to launching ‘Gabriel’s Challenge’ to unite community

This Mother’s Day, Kitara Johnson Jones is taking more than a couple page’s out of her late son’s 66-page playbook.

Her son, Gabriel Fensler, died from a Fentanyl overdose on March 3, the day after his 24th birthday. While he was getting sober and enrolled in treatment programs, making tangible steps toward recovery, Fensler drafted a 66-page plan to address Fentanyl addiction in his city, the “Community Care Collaborative,” through connection with and compassion for others.

On Sunday evening, Jones is hosting a kickoff to a 36-day challenge in honor of her late son’s vision. Called “Gabriel’s Challenge,” leaders in government, business, faith and nonprofit sectors will convene at the Pavilion at Riverfront Park, starting 6 p.m., with members of the community in an effort to find unitedness against a common enemy in opioids.

“It’s a space for city leaders to make that commitment open, verbally and in front of the entire community so we can hold them accountable,” Jones said.

After Sunday’s event, which will feature music, speakers and recognition of those lost to fentanyl and their families, the challenge invites residents to form closer bonds in their neighborhoods in a few ways. Namely, residents can “adopt a block” to walk regularly and commune with those living there.

It’s the first step to what she thinks could “heal the city:” a relationship with others.

“That’s why I’m keeping it real simple,” Jones said. “I hope by the end of this we will see our political differences put aside and we can make some real change.”