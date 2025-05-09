WHL Championship: Spokane Chiefs fall to Medicine Hat 4-1 in Game 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alberta –

Andrew Basha and Bryce Pickford scored in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the game and the Medicine Hat Tigers beat the Spokane Chiefs 4-1 in Game 1 of the Western Hockey League championship at Co-op Place on Friday.

The Chiefs outshot the Tigers 37-22.

The Chiefs gave up a breakaway to WHL player of the year Gavin McKenna right off the hop, but it was turned aside by Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan. The Chiefs weren’t so fortunate a few seconds later as a failed clear found its way to Basha in the slot and he beat a sliding Cowan high blocker-side just 54 seconds into the contest.

Basha was playing in his first game since an ankle injury sidelined him in late December. The Calgary Flames prospect recorded nine goals and 29 points in 23 games before the injury.

McKenna made more magic a few minutes later, dangling through the Chiefs defense before giving off to Pickford, who sent a wrist shot past Cowan’s glove for his eighth of the playoffs to make it 2-0 at 13:33 of the first.

The Chiefs were the beneficiaries of a power play with 8:24 left in the first but couldn’t manage a quality chance against Medicine Hat goalie Harrison Meneghin.

Spokane had another chance with the extra skater when Oasiz Wiesblatt was called for tripping Cowan with 47.5 seconds remaining. The Chiefs got a couple of good looks, but Meneghin was up to the task.

The Chiefs outshot Medicine Hat 13-7 in the first period.

Spokane wasn’t able to make good on the remainder of the power play at the start of the third.

Midway through the period, defenseman Nathan Mayes was caught pinching up on the play. The Tigers went the other way with an odd-man rush but McKenna’s breakaway shot was corralled by Cowan.

Cowan was forced to be the Chiefs best player in the second, facing much tougher shots than his adversary. He stopped all 12 shots he faced, many on odd-man attempts, to keep it at 2-0 entering the third.

The Chiefs got a break early in the third as Coco Armstrong drew a tripping penalty in open ice. This time they took advantage, as Catton and Van Olm played give and go along the left wing, with Catton slotting a backhander past Meneghin for his ninth goal of the postseason.

But the Tigers got the next break, and it came just more than a minute later. An innocent chip by Ethan Neutens off a faceoff win hit Cowan’s blocker and flipped over his right shoulder and into the goal to restore a two-goal lead.

The Chiefs got a few good opportunities through the third, with Armstrong and defensemen Brayden Crampton and Mayes all forcing Meneghin to make tough saves.

Chiefs coach Brad Lauer pulled Cowan on an offensive zone faceoff with just under 3 minutes to play. But it was Medicine Hat that scored, with Tanner Molendyck dumping the puck into the empty net with 2:17 left.