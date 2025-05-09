Woman accused of lighting north Spokane neighborhood on fire says it was accident

A 34-year-old woman accused of starting a fire Wednesday that spread to several properties in a north Spokane neighborhood told police the fire was accidental.

Jessie R. Green, 34, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree arson and made her first appearance Friday in Spokane County Superior Court, where her bond was set at $5,000.

The fire started in an alley next to a fence on East North Avenue near North Standard Street and spread to a tall pine tree and bushes, sending embers that sparked spot fires and burnt a home and several outbuildings, according to the Spokane Fire Department. No injuries were reported and no residents were displaced, according to the fire department.

Green told police she drove into an alley to go to the bathroom and used a torch to try to burn off string at the bottom of her pant leg, according to court documents. She said she accidentally burned a plastic label and threw it out of her vehicle before driving away, not knowing she started a fire.

Security camera footage from a home in the neighborhood caught an Audi A4 stopping next to the pine tree and Green opening the car door and leaning out, according to court documents. She closed the door, drove away and a fire could be seen moments later.

Police received an automatic license plate reader notification of a vehicle that matched the description of Green’s vehicle. The Washington license plate number connected to Green’s Spokane home address, where officers found the car parked Thursday, court records show.

Police made a traffic stop on the vehicle at East Fifth Avenue and South Cook Street, where they arrested Green.