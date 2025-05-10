Anuar Pelaez scores in first half to lead Spokane Velocity to 1-0 shutout against South Georgia

From staff reports

STATESBORO, Ga. – Forward Anuar Pelaez scored off of a penalty kick and the Spokane Velocity shut out South Georgia Tormenta 1-0 at Tormenta Stadium on Saturday.

Pelaez, who won player of the month honors for April, drew a foul inside the penalty box and scored his fifth goal of the regular season in the 22nd minute.

Spokane (5-1-2), which is tied for eighth in League One in goals conceded (six), held South Georgia (2-4-1) to just one shot on target, which came on the game’s final shot attempt.

Spokane goalkeeper Carlos Merancio, the league leader in saves with 22, pounced on the header from Aaron Walker to hold onto the clean sheet.

Camron Miller led Spokane with 12 clearances and four blocks. The Velocity posted 30 total clearances.

Spokane, which remains in first place, returns home to face expansion Richmond (3-3-3) Sunday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.