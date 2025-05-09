CFP recruiting: New Idaho coach Thomas Ford hasn’t missed a beat since replacing Jason Eck

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

The Hotline is delighted to provide college football fans with a regular dive into the recruiting process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Seattle-based national recruiting editor for 247Sports. He submitted the following report on Thursday:

Vandals enter the chat

For all the talk about Sacramento State thus far in 2025, another Big Sky program is continuing to make recruiting waves of its own.

Idaho has been recruiting well since coach Jason Eck took over in 2022, and FBS programs have noticed. When Eck left for the New Mexico job over the winter, a slew of Idaho players entered the transfer portal and have ended up at FBS schools.

But the heat hasn’t cooled off in Moscow, thanks to new head coach Thomas Ford.

Ford was a key part of the Vandals’ resurgence under Eck, serving as the running backs coach. And he did great work in his one season (2024) coaching the position at Oregon State.

But Ford hasn’t missed a beat since returning to Moscow. This week alone, the Vandals landed three top-30 players from the state of Washington, including two from prominent program Lakes High School in Lakewood.

Ford is a Washington high school product himself, first as a player and then as the former head coach at Stadium High School in Tacoma (think of the movie, 10 Things I Hate About You).

His ties to the region are strong, and the Vandals beat two FBS schools for the Lakes H.S. duo of linebacker Tau Mareko and receiver Tristan Baker.

Idaho should continue to be a force in the Big Sky.