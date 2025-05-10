Dear Annie: Tired of helping ungrateful neighbor

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I’m an avid gardener in a suburban neighborhood, and in turn, I meet lots of neighbors. There’s one lady who keeps stopping by with questions about her yard, which I’m happy to help answer. She even asked if I would go with her to the local nursery to help her select new plants for her garden bed, to which I agreed.

She canceled at the last minute via text. No apologies were given. Since then, she’s knocked on my door and continues to text me with questions without a please or thank you. Her last text said she was able to pick up plants on a specific day but wasn’t feeling well enough to plant them (hint hint). All this after I’ve told her no, this doesn’t work for me.

My husband suggested quoting her a rate for my services. However, I have no desire to communicate on any level with her. Is it rude to block her and ignore her? – Plant Peeved

Dear Plant Peeved: It’s not rude to stand by your boundaries. You were generous with your time and knowledge, and when someone repeatedly disrespects that, they lose their access to it.

You’ve already told this woman no, and she hasn’t listened. At this point, blocking or ignoring her may be the only way forward. Since you’re neighbors, if you prefer to keep things cordial, you could send a brief and final message recommending a local gardener or service she can contact instead if she wants to.

Friendship of any sort should be a two-way street. You don’t deserve to be taken for granted.

Dear Annie: In spite of being somewhat of an introvert, I have always been able to make good friends throughout my life, from grade school through college through each new job. However, since my husband and I moved 10 years ago to a retirement community out of state, I have been unable to make a single friend to just do simple things with, like grab lunch, go shopping, see a movie, etc.

I tried joining clubs, volunteering and participating in sports, but no one seems to be interested in being friends outside said particular activity. Some people have shown an initial interest, and we’ll do something together, but after one or two times, they disengage. I give up after a few attempts to get together as I figure the ball is now in their court to follow up.

I am well groomed, intelligent, funny, friendly, kind, and I keep a nice house. I just can’t figure out where I am going wrong or what else to try. Is that just the way it is after 70? Thanks for any insight you can provide. – Waiting On A Friend

Dear Waiting: You’re not doing anything wrong, and this isn’t just “how it is” at your age. Making friends later in life is almost a universal challenge, especially if your peers are settled into their routines or have solid, longtime circles.

You’ve taken all the right steps. Sometimes, deep friendships grow slowly and from regular connection, not just instantly hitting it off with one another. Keep showing up, staying involved, putting yourself out there and being yourself. The right friends for you are still out there, and you’re the kind of person someone’s hoping to find.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.