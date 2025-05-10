Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep baseball reaches semifinal; Ridgeline, Central Valley boys soccer advance to 3A district championship

Updated Sun., May 11, 2025 at 11:28 a.m.

Roundup of Saturday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

District 6 4A

Gonzaga Prep 13, Chiawana 3 (5): Brady Strahl went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and the top-seeded Bullpups (18-4) defeated the visiting eighth-seeded Riverhawks (11-12) in a first-round game.

Anthony Karis added a two-run home run for G-Prep, which hosts Richland in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Richland 12, Lewis and Clark 2 (5): Hayden Galloway drove in four runs on three hits and the fourth-seeded Bombers (16-5) defeated the visiting fifth-seeded Tigers (7-15). LC faces Chiawana in a loser-out.

Hartford 9, Ferris 1: Matthew Later pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and the visiting sixth-seeded Bulldogs (13-7) defeated the third-seeded Saxons (6-15). Ferris hosts Mead in a loser-out.

Kamiakin 7, Mead 2: Trent Woodhouse drove in four runs, Tommy Lamb stole three bases and the second-seeded Braves (20-1) defeated the visiting seventh-seeded Panthers (4-17).

District 6 3A

Mt. Spokane 12, Walla Walla 2: Ryker Tweedy hit a go-ahead, two-run triple and finished with three RBIs and the fourth-seeded Wildcats (17-5) defeated the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (6-15) in a first-round game. Mt. Spokane travels to top-seeded Kennewick for a semifinal on Tuesday.

University 8, Southridge 4: Elijah Williams delivered a game-tying single in the seventh, Luca Longo scored the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice and the visiting sixth-seeded Titans (13-7) upset the third-seeded Suns (11-10). U-Hi hosts Ridgeline in a semifinal.

Ridgeline 8, Central Valley 5: Charlie Lynn hit the go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning and the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (10-11) upset the second-seeded Bears (14-7). Central Valley faces Southridge in a loser-out.

Kennewick 12, Shadle Park 0 (5): Trayce Teagle pitched a five-inning no-hitter, Dominic Driver went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs, and the top-seeded Lions (16-4) defeated the eighth-seeded Highlanders (10-11). Shadle Park travels to Walla Walla for a loser-out.

Softball

GSL 2A

Pullman 11-8, East Valley 10-9: Ivy Sullivan hit a walk-off two-run double and the Knights (14-6, 14-4) split a doubleheader with the visiting Greyhounds (13-8, 12-6) to clinch the second seed to districts. Pullman’s Sammi Turner scored the winning run on Juliana Stewart’s triple in the seventh inning of the opener.

Boys soccer

District 6 4A

Gonzaga Prep 2, Ferris 1: Brian McGann scored the go-ahead goal on an assist by Alex Wood in the 82nd minute and the third-seeded Bullpups (9-6-2) eliminated the seventh-seeded Saxons (3-11). G-Prep plays Lewis and Clark in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Chiawana 4, Lewis and Clark 0: The fourth-seeded Riverhawks (16-1-1) upset the top-seeded Tigers (14-2-1) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Details were not available.

Hanford 1, Mead 0: The visiting eighth-seeded Falcons (7-10) eliminated the fifth-seeded Panthers (4-11). Details were not available.

District 6 3A

Ridgeline 2, Kennewick 1: Landon Spinning scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick in the 80th minute and the visiting fourth-seeded Falcons (11-6) upset the top-seeded Lions (11-6). Ridgeline travels to Central Valley for the championship game on Thursday.

Central Valley 2, Mt. Spokane 1: The second-seeded Bears (10-5) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Wildcats (10-5-1). Mt. Spokane faces North Central in a loser-out on Tuesday at Union Stadium.

North Central 1, Southridge 0: Juan Nejera scored in the 26th minute, Jack Lawson made 11 saves and the visiting eighth-seeded Wolfpack (10-8-1) eliminated the fifth-seeded Suns (4-13).

Hermiston (Ore.) 3, Cheney 1: The third-seeded Bulldogs (6-10) eliminated the seventh-seeded Blackhawks (6-10). Details were not available.