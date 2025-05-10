Skyler Messinger homers, Stu Flesland provides solid relief; Spokane Indians edge Vancouver 5-4

Skyler Messinger went 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs and the Spokane Indians snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canadians at Avista Stadium on Saturday.

The Indians (15-17) go for the six-game Northwest League series win against Vancouver (16-16) on Sunday.

The Indians scored twice in the first inning on RBI singles by Andy Perez and Messinger.

Vancouver tied it in the third. Carter Cunningham’s infield single was enough to allow Cutter Coffey to race home. Cunningham came around on Jackson Horning’s infield single that deflected off two Indians fielders.

Andy Perez scored on a sacrifice fly by Jean Perez to put the Indians up 3-2 in the fourth. Messinger’s third hit of the game went for his fourth homer of the season in the sixth.

Both teams scored in the seventh. Vancouver’s Arjun Nimmala launched his seventh homer of the season in the top half; Cole Messina delivered an RBI single in the bottom.

Indians reliever Cade Denton walked the first two batters of the eighth, then Nick Goodwin’s ground ball got through to score a run. With one down, Denton hit Sean Keys to load the bases, with the pitcher injuring his leg on the delivery.

Denton was replaced by lefty Welinton Herrera. He got Nimmala to pop up, then Jared Thomas made a terrific running catch on Aaron Parker’s drive to right-center to end the inning and keep it a one-run game.

Herrera tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his eighth save of the year.

Indians starter Albert Pacheco lasted 2 2/3 innings, allowing two unearned runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out five. He threw 82 pitches, just 48 for strikes. Reliever Stu Flesland (Mt. Spokane High) tossed 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn his first win of the season.