Spokane Zephyr mount second-half rally to tie with Brooklyn on Saturday.

From staff reports

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Forward Ally Cook scored a go-ahead equalizer in added time in the 90th minute and the Spokane Zephyr mounted a late second-half comeback to escape with a 2-2 draw against Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park on Saturday.

The Zephyr (10-8-8) and Brooklyn (10-9-8) were tied in the standings, locked at 37 points coming into the match, with Spokane in fourth place, and Brooklyn ranked fifth.

Make that 38 points for both sides.

The Zephyr sat above the playoff line for the first time this season, and Brooklyn needed a win or a tie to stay alive in the playoff race.

Brooklyn outpaced Spokane in the first half, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes.

In the ninth minute, Samantha Kroger blasted a long-range shot that Spokane goalkeeper Hope Hisey deflected. Jessica Garziano rebounded the ball and tapped it into the back of the frame from inside the goalie box for a 1-0 Brooklyn advantage.

Eight minutes later, forward Caroline Kelly, who signed with Brooklyn at the beginning of April, scored off of a pass from Hope Breslin in the 17th minute.

Hisey, who held the league’s best goals-against average among goalkeepers entering the game (.94), made a crucial save in the 64th minute. Brooklyn forward MacKenzie George rifled an on-target shot, but Hisey jumped and punched it away.

In the 74th minute, defender Sydney Cummings scored a goal off a free kick to bring Spokane within striking distance.

Emina Ekic drew a red card against Brooklyn’s Tori Hansen, who grabbed Ekic’s wrist and pulled her down.

On the set piece, Ekic fired the ball toward the frame, but goalkeeper Neeku Purcell blocked the shot.

The ball ricocheted off the crossbar, and Cummings tucked it into the back of the frame.

In the final minutes, Cook curled a ground shot into the bottom-right corner of the net from the top of the penalty box in added time, allowing the Zephyr to defend their fourth-place position.

Spokane has two games left.

They face D.C. Power (5-12-7) on Tuesday at Audi Field at 4:30 p.m.

They finish their regular season against Fort Lauderdale on May 31 at ONE Spokane Stadium at 6 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast on Peacock.