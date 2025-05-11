A Grip on Sports: There are a few holidays in which the emphasis is misplaced, though Mother’s Day isn’t one of them

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Wait. It is Mother’s Day? Again? Every year? My goodness. Let’s hope the local gas station mini-mart has a funny card left over. With rain in the forecast overnight, the dog house isn’t where we want to sleep.

•••••••

• Just kidding. Of course. Mother’s Day is always on our radar, even though my mom left this world back in the early 1980s.

But moms have staying power, don’t they? Even if they are nowhere near the homestead, their influence on just about every aspect of our personality, including our sports-related one, is deep, And lasting.

When it comes to sports, it doesn’t matter what mom’s role is – or was.

She can be a hands-on parent, one who is willing to run with you or rebound while you shoot or shag baseballs in the outfield grass. Or she can be the type who just lends emotional support, letting you know each day you have someone who is in your corner. Or both. Doesn’t matter.

When you have time to look back on it from 30,000 feet – or 50 years – you’ll realize how much she meant to you in every aspect of your life.

That opinion is not based on anecdotal evidence. Or personal. Or scientific. Our belief is based on all of them, actually. It is a faith built upon years and years of observation, introspection and conversation.

We watched Kim be the rock of our family in every regard, including sports. We remember what our mom meant to us on-and-off the field. And we’ve talked with so many other athletes over the years who can’t look back at their childhood, recount their mother’s role in their success and not shed a tear. Or a thousand of them.

That’s not to intimate the mother-child sports relationship is always a positive one. Even Pollyanna wouldn’t go that far.

But motivation for success comes in all different forms. We interviewed enough athletes over the years who became successes in an attempt to prove their mother – and though it’s not yet June, their father too – wrong.

Not going to find that on a Hallmark card are we?

Life is always more complicated than a 25-word bromide. Even our sporting lives. But time has a way of wearing away at the rocks. All we end up recalling is the smooth sections of the river we’ve traveled.

Looking back, we remember the post-game trips to Shakey’s. That one day when her advice about hand placement started a long hitting streak. The time she wanted to make sure her voice was heard, just as the crowd hushed. Her constant reminders that no one was going to hand you anything, you had to go grab it. The ride home from the hospital after that one injury. The time she pulled your forgotten cleats from her bag just as a panic attack sets in. The long trip to a basketball game through a storm. Rigging a light in the backyard so you could shoot late at night. And, more than once, the kiss on the forehead at just the right time.

Moms. God bless ‘em.

• Thanks for everyone who reached out via email yesterday to let me know they too have experienced issues with the M’s Root broadcast in Spokane. All of them are also Comcast customers, which makes me believe there is failing somewhere in the delivery system. I’ll try to make a call Monday. But, in my experience, it’s always someone else’s fault. I put the over/under on “our equipment is working fine; it has to be their issue” at 1½.

•••

WSU: Around the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner is front and center with a look back at the week out West. … Recruiting never stops. Ask Oregon. … Just how long will Utah’s Kyle Whittingham continue to coach? His new contract extension may hold a clue. … Arizona doesn’t draw the crowds it needs to any sport outside men’s hoop. … Former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr retired after a long NFL career due to injury. … In basketball news, a former Colorado player looked back on his first year as a coach with his alma mater. … Former UCLA player Andy Hill invented a basketball stat that was a homage to John Wooden. … The newest Arizona recruit has taken a long, winding journey to Tucson.

Gonzaga: Yes, the Zags had a need. A guard with experience who can knock down a 3-pointer when needed. Adam Miller had those skills. And was willing to relocate from warm, sunny Phoenix to Spokane. A match was made. Jim Meehan tells us all about it. … Elsewhere in the WCC, Santa Clara earned its first NCAA softball berth Saturday.

EWU: The Eagles have some needs as well on their men’s basketball roster. Dan Thompson took some time today to explain how the Eastern staff have worked to fill them. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Weber State pounded Idaho State 10-4 in the conference tournament final and earned the lone NCAA bid. The Bengals won a stay-alive game 3-2 earlier in the day. … The remodeling continues at Sacramento State and not just in the football and men’s basketball coaching staffs. The hoop team will have a new practice facility soon.

Idaho: We mentioned yesterday the football recruiting summary Wilner passes along included a large section on the Vandals. That section is available today on the S-R site.

Preps: Once more we can pass along Cheryl Nichols’ roundup. It covers a lot of playoff action from Saturday.

Chiefs: Spokane was – figuratively – punched in the mouth by Medicine Hat in Friday night’s first game of the WHL finals. Is it the Chiefs’ plan to punch back – figuratively at least – in the second game today? Dave Nichols shares his thoughts about that in this preview. … Dave also examined the other big event the franchise dealt with this week.

Indians: With nothing else to do on a Saturday night in Alberta, Dave also monitored the Northwest League game between Spokane and Vancouver. The Indians prevailed 5-4.

Zephyr: Spokane’s trip to the Big Apple resulted in a draw at 2 with Brooklyn FC. It’s appropriate, considering the teams are also tied in the standings.

Velocity: The men’s USL team was also on the road Saturday but it was able to earn a 1-0 win in Statesboro over the South Georgia Tormenta.

Seahawks: We wrote this yesterday, when we linked a Seattle Times’ story. “The 2025 draft class is large. Has been dissected to death. Is expected to play an oversized role this season. But what about the 2024 class? What can be expected of it in 2026?” The story ran in the S-R today.

Storm: We also linked this story yesterday on Gabby Williams expected to fill the lineup void opened with the trade of Jewell Loyd. It also ran in the S-R today.

Mariners: The series-winning streak is over, done in by the inability to hold an early 3-0 lead. Toronto roared back and won 6-3. … The lack of Blue Jay fans at T-Mobile was covered on the national stage yesterday. … The Mariners’ early season success (or to be more precise, how it has come about) has caught the eye of the baseball intelligentsia. … George Kirby threw his second rehab start in Tacoma on Saturday. … James Paxton threw out the first pitch at T-Mobile last night. … The numbers show Julio Rodriguez is heating up. … A Mother’s Day story about the Mariners. That sounds right.

Sounders: Danny Musovski stayed hot. He’s scored in five consecutive matches, just one off the franchise record. Seattle won 3-1 in Houston.

Reign: Houston invades Seattle today as the Reign look to stay unbeaten at home.

•••

• In preparation for Mother’s Day, we held a clean-up-the-yard party Saturday. It didn’t go precisely as planned. The lawn got mowed, sure, though not trimmed. After five years, the line trimmer gave up the ghost. A new one has been ordered. In the past year, we’ve lost a snow blower to a fatal injury, a vacuum cleaner to old age and a coffee maker to overuse. Add in the trimmer and our home’s small appliances have been hit as hard as the M’s starting pitching staff. Until later …