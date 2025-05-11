Andrew Chanse and Elizabeth Godlewski: DOGE guts humanities grants, threatening cultural programs in Spokane

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Andrew Chanse and Elizabeth Godlewski

In the early hours of April 2, the Department of Government Efficiency, a prominent federal agency established under President Trump’s administration and led by Elon Musk, abruptly terminated hundreds of National Endowment for the Humanities grant contracts. This sweeping action eliminated over $10 million in funding designated for communities across Washington state, including Spokane County. Affected organizations include museums, libraries, schools, senior centers, historical societies and more.

As board members of Humanities Washington, we’ve witnessed the profound impact of NEH-supported programs in our region. Here in Spokane, these cuts would mean the end of Prime Time Family Reading, a program that helps children with reading by involving their families. Prime Time is held at various Spokane library branches. It also means the end of invaluable public Speakers Bureau events, which encourage neighbors to gather in person to listen to a talk and discuss current issues – an antidote to our polarized online world. Around a dozen Speakers Bureau events are presented annually at places as large as the MAC to smaller rural library branches.

Most troubling of all, these cuts are illegal. Congress appropriated funds for the NEH with bipartisan support, making this not only an attack on the cultural sector but an attack on democracy, checks and balances, and Congress’ power of the purse.

The financial argument for these cuts is tenuous at best. The average American contributes approximately 60 cents annually to support the NEH. This modest investment yields substantial returns in education, cultural enrichment and community engagement. Eliminating this funding threatens to erode the quality of life in Spokane and beyond.

No matter your political views or other beliefs, the humanities are the bedrock of a healthy democracy. The humanities preserve and explore our history and help us better understand each other, acting as a bulwark against the rampant polarization affecting American society. The Founders themselves built our country on the humanities, gleaning lessons from history, philosophy and literature to create our Constitution. Cutting our cultural agencies ignores the foundational role they have played in shaping America’s values from its founding and puts our freedom to learn and express ourselves in jeopardy.

The NEH isn’t the only federal cultural agency under attack. Cuts have also hit the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Institute for Museum and Library Services. All cuts rip the fabric of our cultural life and public outcry is vital to ensuring this funding is restored for the benefit of people in local communities. We urge people to reach out to Congressman Baumgartner, Senator Murray and Senator Cantwell, requesting that federal funding to the NEH be reinstated and continued. Congress should reclaim its power of the purse and restore the funding it appropriated, keeping our state’s cultural sector thriving.

Andrew Chanse is the executive director of the Spokane Public Library, and Elizabeth Godlewski is the development director at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. They both serve on the board of Humanities Washington.