Field Reports: Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet this week

From staff reports

Washington’s top wildlife officials are set to meet this week.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is hosting a virtual meeting on Thursday and Friday this week.

It will be the first meeting since Gov. Bob Ferguson reappointed commissioners Jim Anderson and Molly Linville and named Victor Garcia to the panel.

Commissioners had planned to meet in person in Sequim but decided to go virtual because of a venue cancellation.

The agenda is fairly light, spanning just two days instead of the usual three. Committee meetings are planned for Thursday. Friday will include public comment, a land transaction, updates on a few items and decisions on committee assignments.

The full agenda and links for streaming are available at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website.

Paddling gear swap planned for Saturday

In need of some new paddling gear? Or have gear you want gone?

The Spokane Canoe and Kayak Club is hosting a gear swap Saturday at the Evergreen Gear Exchange at 1003 E. Trent Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vendors will have all manner of gear to sell, such as kayaks, paddleboards, canoes and more.

Those looking to sell will pay a $10 fee to be a vendor. Registration is available at bit.ly/spokaneswap.

Audubon program to feature Klamath Bird Observatory

A representative from the Klamath Bird Observatory in southwest Oregon will present at the next meeting of the local Audubon chapter.

On Wednesday, the Spokane Audubon Society will host Elva Manquera-DeShields, of the Klamath Bird Observatory, who will talk about the science and role of birds in the environment and about the observatory’s projects.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Shadle Park Library at 2111 W. Wellesly Ave. in northwest Spokane.

The meeting will also be streamed online via a Zoom link available at audubonspokane.org.