Generational drive: Toby’s Body and Fender still thriving after 80 years

In 1945, Clyde “Toby” Tobiason returned to Spokane after his Navy stint during World War II.

His father, Clyde Sr., owned Spokane Tire downtown, but the younger Tobiason decided to go a different route.

He opened Toby’s Body and Fender on North Monroe.

Eighty years later, the business, now located on North Normandie, is thriving and still family-owned.

Toby’s son, Bob, grew up in the shop.

“I was here every day after school,” he said. “I loved to be with my dad. I learned everything from him.”

In 1975, Toby sold the business to Bob, and soon Bob’s son, Keith, was following in his footsteps.

“I’d go pick him up from school and bring him down here,” Bob said.

Keith swept floors and washed cars, and on his 16th birthday, he was officially hired.

“I got a job for my birthday,” he said.

In 2010, he and his dad became partners, and in 2017, Keith bought the business.

Bob still comes in every day.

“I’m not retired, I’m just tired,” he said. “I love coming in. I do estimates and help where I can.”

His son appreciates how graciously Bob has stepped back to allow him to make the business his own.

“When I took over from my dad, he micromanaged me, and I said I’m not going to do that to Keith,” Bob said.

From fax machines to computers to handheld tablets, much has changed in the auto-body repair biz, but the goal at Toby’s Body and Fender remains constant.

“We want to get your car back to its preaccident condition,” Keith said.

That involves the most difficult part of day-to-day operations – the steps of dealing with insurance companies.

“We had to hire more employees just to handle insurance paperwork,” he said.

Technology also increased their business.

“Cellphones,” said Bob, shaking his head.

Despite the state’s distracted driving law, many cellphone users seem reluctant to put their phones away when behind the wheel.

While collision repair is at the heart of Toby’s Body and Fender, they also do a limited amount of classic car restoration.

“That’s a labor of love,” Bob said.

Automobile construction has progressed over the years, and the AAA-approved repair facility has stayed current.

The addition of an in-house alignment machine, state-of-the-art spot welder, approved MIG welders, scan tools, calibration machine and updated computerized frame measuring system helps them keep ahead of the curve.

That proved important when national chains began buying up mom-and-pop body shops.

“I got nervous when some of the big chains came in,” Keith said.

But instead of declining, business ramped up.

Why?

“We have a good name, we do quality work and provide good customer service,” Bob said. “People like doing business with locally owned shops.”

Keith agreed.

“We’re probably the most honest body shop you’re going to find. We still have customers who knew my grandpa.”

The 11 employees in the shop include Keith’s wife, Jami.

“She used to work full time here until the kids came,” Keith said. “I miss her being here all the time. My mom worked with dad – it’s what was modeled for me.”

Keith’s 10-year-old son said he wants to take over the business someday.

“He’s pretty set on it,” Keith said.

His dad said, “Just like you were.”

It’s early days yet for the youngest Tobiason, but Keith smiles at the thought of working alongside his son.

“It would be awesome to see this go to a fourth generation.”

