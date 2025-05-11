Motley Fool: A blue-chip stock

Andrews McMeel Syndication

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been around for 139 years and encompasses more than 200 brands including carbonated soft drinks, sports drinks, water, juices, coffee, tea, milk and even some alcoholic beverages. Now could be a good time to crack open a stake in this global powerhouse with a presence in more than 200 countries.

Coca-Cola serves customers who are pretty brand loyal, so it’s not likely to take a big hit in a recession. The company has delivered years of resilient growth through economic downturns and even a long-term domestic trend away from sugary and diet soft drinks. It’s also largely insulated from the current trade war because most of its products are bottled and distributed in their home countries, often through independent bottlers. Coke is just collecting its lucrative piece of the action, as its net profit margin has remained north of 20% over each of the past six years.

Part of the reason for Coca-Cola’s share-price resiliency is its solid performance in 2024. Global case volume grew slightly in 2024 and organic revenue grew by 12% year over year. For 2025, management projects organic revenue growth of 5% to 6%.

The stock’s valuation is not a screaming bargain at recent levels, but it’s reasonable. The dividend was recently yielding 2.8%, too, offering investors a stream of reliable income. And that payout is growing – Coca-Cola has upped its dividend for 63 consecutive years.

Q. What’s a yield trap? – H.C., Greenville, North Carolina

A. Imagine running across a stock with a dividend yield in, say, the double digits. That’s unusually high, and it could be that you’ve found a terrific source of reliable investment income – or you might instead have stumbled upon a yield trap, tied to a company that’s facing challenges. It might end up shrinking or eliminating its dividend – and its share price could fall, too.

Remember that a dividend yield is simply a stock’s annual dividend amount divided by its current stock price. So a $25 stock paying $1 per year in dividends would have a dividend yield of 4% (because 1 divided by 25 is 0.04, or 4%). If the company gets into trouble and its shares fall to, say, $8 per share, its yield will suddenly be 12.5% (1 divided by 8 is 0.125, or 12.5%). That yield would draw a lot of attention. But the stock could keep falling (and the yield rising) – until, perhaps, the dividend is eliminated.

Take a close look at any high yield that attracts you. For example, check what percentage of earnings is being paid out in dividends – that’s the “payout ratio,” and you don’t want it close to (or above) 100%. (Less than around 55% is preferable, in general.)

Q. What does “baked in the cake” mean? – B.W., Saratoga, New York

A. In the investing arena, it refers to an expected result. For example, you might see a company post a terrible quarterly earnings report without its stock price falling. That’s likely because the poor results were “baked in the cake” – already expected, and factored into the stock price.

My most painful investing mistakes involved selling too early. For example, I bought into Chipotle Mexican Grill pretty early, as it was a Motley Fool recommendation, but then I dumped my shares because of the health scare. I netted a decent gain, but nothing compared to what it could have been. I got out of Netflix too soon, as well. I’d multiplied my initial investment but thought the company was slowing and losing ground to its peers – so I missed the big run-up of the past few years. Probably the cream of the dumb crop was buying into cannabis companies at the height of that bubble a few years ago. I’m now a much more patient and deliberate investor. – A.C., online

The Fool responds: Not everyone learns from their mistakes, but you did – so bravo! With situations such as Chipotle’s – when it was linked to outbreaks of norovirus between 2015 and 2018 – investors need to ask themselves whether this is likely to be a lasting problem or a passing one. In Chipotle’s case, it ended up paying hefty fines and spending tens of millions of dollars upgrading its food safety procedures. The stock has averaged annual gains of almost 15% over the past decade. Being more thoughtful, patient and deliberate should serve you well.

