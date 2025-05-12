Chicago Sky legends Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley welcome their first child

By Julia Poe Tribune News Service

The Chicago Sky family has a new addition: Jana Christine Vandersloot Quigley, the daughter of captain Courtney Vandersloot and longtime star Allie Quigley.

The couple welcomed their first daughter on April 8, according to People magazine. Jana is named for Vandersloot’s mother, Jan, who died last June after a two-year battle with cancer.

Quigley and Vandersloot first met as players on a flight back from Slovakia after facing off in their EuroLeague season championships. The pair immediately connected when Quigley was signed as a training camp player in 2013. They began dating shortly after, then married in December 2018.

Few pairings have defined a sport in Chicago like Vandersloot – the former Gonzaga star – and Quigley. A product of Joliet, Quigley is a member of the DePaul Hall of Fame after leading the Blue Demons to the NCAA tournament during four years with her hometown program, including a Sweet 16 berth in 2006.

For 10 years, the pair elevated the Sky to the highest levels of the WNBA, finally winning the franchise’s first title in 2021. Vandersloot broke the WNBA record for single-game assists in 2020. A two-time Sixth Woman of the Year, Quigley holds the record across both the WNBA and NBA as the four-time winner of the 3-point contest. The couple’s trophy cabinet also holds a combined eight All-Star selections.

“The work takes time and it’s not always perfect,” Vandersloot told the Tribune in 2022. “We talk about this thing that we built, but it’s not what other people see from the outside. They don’t see everything that it takes to keep it this way. It’s not like once you’re there, once it gets built, now we can just admire it. No, it takes work. It takes sacrifice.”

Even after their departure in 2023 – Vandersloot went to the New York Liberty, Quigley stepped away from basketball – the “VanderQuigs” never went far. And after winning a second championship with the Liberty last season, Vandersloot returned home this year to sign a one-year deal with the Sky.

Throughout training camp with the Sky, Vandersloot has embraced the combination of familiarity and newness in her return to Chicago.

“It feels like I never left,” Vandersloot said. “It’s such a weird feeling. It is so different and new, but it’s also so familiar. The Chicago Sky – the uniform, the ownership, the fans, everybody – is the same. But then we have this whole new team and staff. I think that the right people are here. It feels like this is the right place.”

After returning home, the next step for Vandersloot and Quigley will be guiding a new era of Sky basketball while starting a new chapter for their family.