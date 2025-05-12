Gonzaga Prep’s Dillon Schrock fires 4-under 67 to take lead at 4A District 6 Tournament

Greater Spokane League players, led by Gonzaga Prep’s Dillon Schrock, got off to a strong start in Monday’s first round of the 4A District 6 Tournament at Downriver Golf Course.

Schrock had six birdies en route to a 4-under 67. Lewis and Clark’s Michael Pirrie (68) posted five birdies but a bogey on No. 18 left him one shot behind Schrock. LC’s Bryce Johnson and Richland’s Kaedon Smith are two shots off the pace.

Freshmen Brody Belzer finished with a 1-under 70 and Matthew Hughes added a 71 as Gonzaga Prep shot a 2-over 286 to grab a five-shot lead over Lewis and Clark. The Tigers are five in front of third-place Kamiakin. The top two teams advance to state next week.

Mead’s Cameron Cantillana and Gonzaga Prep’s Johnny Doree both had 72s.

Lewis and Clark senior Amanda Nguyen moved to the top of the girls’ leaderboard with a 4-over 77. Nguyen, a three-time GSL player of the year, leads by three shots over Kamiakin’s Avery Beck. G-Prep’s Maira Frank (82) is third and Mead’s Maryn Langham (84) is tied for fourth.

GSL champ G-Prep (346) had a four-shot edge over Kamiakin. Lewis and Clark (362) is third with two team berths to state.

2A District Tournament

West Valley’s Melia Cerenzia built a 20-shot lead with a 1-over 73 at Latah Creek. The defending 2A state champion opened with 10 straight pars. The back nine was filled with circles (four birdies) and squares (one bogey and two double bogeys) and two pars.

Pullman’s Faith Sampson (93) is in second.

Deer Park’s Christoper Yohe took a one-shot lead with an even-par 72. He’s followed by Pullman’s Parker Legreid (73), Trae Fredrickson (75) and Parker Lee (77). East Valley’s Brady Flahavin (80) is fifth.

Northeast A District Tournament

Medical Lake rolled to the girls’ championship with a 36-hole total of 745.

The Cardinals’ Kali Rowe finished first with a 9-over 81 at Chewelah after an 84 in the first round last Monday at Indian Canyon. Teammates Madison Griffis (179) and Madi Spring (190) claimed second and third, respectively.

Colville and Lakeside shared first in the boys tourney with two-round totals of 702 after the conclusion of Monday’s second round at Chewelah.

Riverside’s Cole Waldron and Lakeside’s Brady Haff tied for first with matching 13-over 169 scores. Colville’s Cooper Flugel (172) took third.

1B/2B District 6 girls

Almira/Coulee-Hartline junior Naomi Molitor carded a 10-over 82 Monday at The Links at Moses Pointe to go with a 5-over 77 on April 29th at Sun Willows in Pasco to earn district medalist honors.

Freeman’s Lily Knight (165) finished six shots behind Molitor. Freeman’s Ashlynn Meenach (182) placed third.

Idaho State Tournaments

4A: Eli Blackmore opened with a 5-over 77 at Clear Lake Country Club in Buhl and shares second place with Kimberly’s Korben Kowitz. Defending 3A champion Wyatt Williams of Kimberly fired a 4-under 68 for a nine-stroke lead.

Kimberly holds the first-day lead by a dozen shots following a 28-over 316. Timberlake (368) is seventh.

Defending 3A champion Bonners Ferry is sixth in the girls’ standings. Kimberly (358) opened up a 31-stroke lead at River’s Edge Golf Club in Burley. Timberlake’s Malia Miller is eighth after shooting a 97.

3A: Kellogg and Genesis Prep are tied for fifth after shooting 362, 20 shots behind Declo. Priest River’s Palmer Coleman, 2A individual champ last year, shot a 6-over 78 is seven strokes behind Declo’s Axel Silcock.