Harvard responds to Trump administration threat to bar future federal grants

Harvard University on Monday stood its ground in the escalating battle with the Trump administration, releasing a letter that defended the university’s practices and rejected several of the education secretary’s recent assertions.

In a response to a recent Trump administration announcement that the federal government will not provide any new grants to the university, Harvard’s President Alan Garber sent a letter Monday outlining the many changes underway at the school - and he reiterated that “Harvard will not surrender its core, legally-protected principles out of fear of unfounded retaliation by the federal government.”

Garber wrote that the university and the education secretary share common goals on multiple critical issues. But he argued that Harvard’s efforts to improve in important areas, such as combating antisemitism and other bigotry and upholding academic excellence, “are undermined and threatened by the federal government’s overreach into the constitutional freedoms of private universities and its continuing disregard of Harvard’s compliance with the law.”

He also rejected the secretary’s assertion that Harvard is a partisan institution.

Last week, Education Secretary Linda McMahon sent a letter to Harvard saying the federal government would not provide any new grants to the Ivy League school because it had “failed to abide by its legal obligations, its ethical and fiduciary duties, its transparency responsibilities, and any semblance of academic rigor.”

Harvard, the country’s oldest and wealthiest university, has been clashing with the Trump administration, which paints the school as tarnished by antisemitism and liberal ideology. Before the latest funding threat, federal officials had already launched numerous investigations at Harvard, threatened its ability to educate international students, said it’s considering revoking the nonprofit school’s tax-exempt status and announced a freeze on $2.2 billion in funding.

Harvard sued the Trump administration last month, arguing that the government’s actions are unlawful and unconstitutional.

Spokespeople for the Education Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The Trump administration has been sharply critical of how some universities responded to protests over the Israel-Gaza war that led to complaints that some Jewish students didn’t feel safe on campuses.

In her letter posted on social media last week, McMahon wrote that receiving taxpayer funds is a privilege, not a right, and alleged that “Harvard is engaging in a systemic pattern of violating federal law. Where do many of these ‘students’ come from, who are they, how do they get into Harvard, or even into our country - and why is there so much HATE?”

She also contended that Harvard had invited foreign students who “engage in violent behavior and show contempt for the United States of America.”

Garber praised the international students at Harvard and their contributions to the campus and the country. “We are aware of no evidence for the allegation that they are collectively more prone to disruption, violence, or other misconduct than any other students,” he wrote.

He also defended hiring at the school, saying it is based on merit and achievement and that the school does not use quotas - based on race or any other attribute; ideological litmus tests; or diversity, equity and inclusion statements in hiring decisions.

Garber wrote that he and McMahon share common ground on issues such as ending antisemitism and bigotry on campus, fostering freedom of thought and expression and a diversity of viewpoints, and ensuring that American universities “continue to be global leaders in innovative and lifesaving research that benefits all Americans, boosts the national economy, and serves the country’s interests.”

He also said there is no question that Harvard must follow the law but argued the university’s efforts are undermined by the federal government’s overreach.

Garber described numerous changes, including in leadership at the school, institution-wide efforts to combat antisemitism and bigotry, and initiatives to encourage intellectual diversity.

“I must refute your claim that Harvard is a partisan institution,” he wrote. “It is neither Republican nor Democratic. It is not an arm of any other political party or movement. Nor will it ever be.”