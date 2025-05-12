Prep roundup: Pullman and Clarkston advance in District 6 2A softball

Roundup of Monday’s high school spring sports action from the District 6 2A softball tournament.

Pullman 15, West Valley 12: Kinsey Rees drew a walk sending Taylor Cromie home for the go-ahead run in the sixth and the Greyhounds (14-8) eliminated the visiting Eagles (6-15). Taylore Wolfe knocked in five runs on three hits. Pullman advances to play Deer Park on Tuesday in a loser out.

Clarkston 20, Rogers 2 (5): Ryann Combs went 4 for 5 scoring four runs and the Bantams (14-7) eliminated the visiting Pirates (3-18). Abby Miller and Kizzie Line had three RBIs apiece. Clarkston advances to play East Valley on Tuesday in a loser out.