Princess Kate Middleton celebrates nature’s healing in poignant new video

By Theresa Braine New York Daily News

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton celebrated spring and humankind’s connection to nature in a poignant video shared Monday to kick off Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K.

“Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary,” her voice intoned over clips of herself and husband Prince William ambling through a forest together, soaking up the sights and sounds.

The royal couple spent a “brutal” 2024 navigating the princess’s cancer diagnosis and treatment, in addition to that of King Charles. The king is still undergoing treatment for his undisclosed form of the disease, while Middleton has finished chemotherapy and is in remission.

She has gradually begun returning to public duties, with several hat tips to nature and the importance of connection along the way.

“The natural world’s capacity to inspire us, to nurture us, and help us heal and grow is boundless and has been understood for generations,” Middleton said in the video posted to Instagram on Monday. “It is through nature that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance, and the importance of renewal and resilience. Connecting to nature helps us the experience the deeper sense of ourselves, the world around us, and each other.”