Seahawks notebook: Former WSU WR River Cracraft waived to sign UFDAs

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The Seahawks announced the signings of undrafted rookie free agent linebacker D’Eryk Jackson and receiver Montorie Foster Jr. on Monday.

They made room on the roster by releasing receiver River Cracraft, a former standout at Washington State University.

Cracraft had his contract terminated as a vested veteran with a non-football injury designation, according to the official NFL transactions listing Monday afternoon.

That designation means Cracraft suffered an injury while not on the field or in official work with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks had one open spot remaining on the roster with the two signings filling out their 90-man roster.

The signing of Jackson had first been reported on Friday, while Monday was the first news that the Seahawks were signing Foster.

Each took part in the team’s rookie minicamp as tryout players.

Jackson, from Kentucky, will compete for a spot at inside linebacker while Foster, who played at Michigan State and is listed at 5-foot-11, 188 pounds, is one of 12 receivers on the roster.

Foster caught 108 passes for 1,426 yards and eight touchdowns in 54 games for the Spartans from 2000-2024.

Cracraft, 30, signed with the Seahawks on March 21 following the trade of DK Metcalf to the Steelers and release of Tyler Lockett. His waiving comes as the Seahawks start the second week of the second phase of their voluntary offseason training program.

Cracraft played at WSU from 2013-16 and remains second in school history in receptions with 218. He has played in 53 games in seven NFL seasons with the Broncos, 49ers and Dolphins.

He played in eight games for the Dolphins last season with seven receptions for 64 yards and has 32 receptions for 374 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

Seahawks sign first-round pick

The Seahawks signed first-round pick Grey Zabel to his rookie contract, according to a report from ESPN.

Rookie contracts have pre-determined lengths and amounts based on where in the draft a player was taken, and contracts for all first-rounders are fully guaranteed.

Zabel, a guard from North Dakota State, gets a four-year deal worth $18.471 million that includes a $10.07 million signing bonus.

That the contracts are slotted makes news of signings somewhat moot, though some aspects can be negotiated, such as the order of payments of bonuses and salary.

The contract goes on a team’s salary cap once signed. Zabel’s cap hit for 2025 is $3.358 million, according to OvertheCap.com.

Zabel is the first of the Seahawks’ 11 draft picks to sign.

One draft pick signing that will be worth watching is second-rounder Nick Emmanwori, a safety from South Carolina taken 35th overall.

The contracts for second-round picks are not fully guaranteed. However, players/agents can ask for that as part of the negotiating before signing.

The first two second-round picks — Cleveland linebacker Carson Schwesinger taken 33rd, and Houston receiver Jayden Higgins taken 34th — each received fully guaranteed contracts.

The Seahawks have never fully guaranteed a contract to a second-round pick during the John Schneider era. But Emmanwori could ask for that given that the first two players in the second round have already gotten guaranteed deals.

Once he signs, Emmanwori will get a four-year contract worth up to $11.6 million with a $5.077 million signing bonus.