Workshopping the words: Second annual salon offers variety of workshops for poets of all levels

By Rachel Baker For The Spokesman-Review

Poetry makes nothing happen. A popular W.H. Auden line to quote and debate the idea that poetry lacks utility.

The line was written right as World War II was about to pop off, after all. Perhaps not a persuasive time to argue for the value of pausing to ponder poetry during your day.

But actually the full line goes, “For poetry makes nothing happen: it survives.”

“It survives.” Those two additional words make that line feel more relevant for hard times. Goes to show there is more than one way to think about verse.

And if you liked thinking about verse just now, the Spokane Public Library has even more for you. Liberty Park Library will host the second annual Inland Northwest Poetry Salon where you can hear from local poets and educators about various poetry topics over 10 sessions Saturday.

From 10:15 to 11:05 a.m.: Practice presence with Spokane Poet Laureate Mery Smith; poetic textiles with poet and educator Annastacia Stegall; and the mystical surrealism of Octavio Paz with writer, musician and educator Taylor D. Waring.

From 11:15 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.: How to write nature poems with deeper meaning led by poet and outdoor journalist Sage Marshall; sad poems and making sense of grief with writer and artist Karen Mobley; and nonviolent creativity with activist and artist AJ the Wordsmith.

Lunch is 12:05 to 1 p.m. and followed by fracturing form with poet and community organizer Sarah Rooney from 1-1:50 p.m.

From 2 to 2:50 p.m.: Poetry through the senses with biologist, poet and writer Amelia Díaz Ettinger; and a “simple cure for writer’s block” workshop on utilizing juxtaposition and intersection writing exercises, led by poet and educator Henrietta Goodman.

To close the afternoon is an hourlong session on writing from photos led by poet and educator Laura Reed.

The event is open to writers of all experience levels, and will include a combination of discussion and workshop exercises.

“Everyone can write and each person has their own voice and approach to a subject. So many of us can write about the same thing, and yet the outcome is dramatically different which is absolutely beautiful,” Rooney said.

“I believe everyone at heart is a poet. Like my granddaughter, age 2, calling all flowers sleepy heads, or my grandson saying the colors have come alive,” Díaz Ettinger said.

So whether or not you’ve ever wielded the pen, all are welcome to join and ponder poetry.

“During divisive times, poetry calls to something deep in people and forces us to recognize each other equally as complex human beings,” Rooney said. “As far as Spokane, we have such a fabulous and supportive literary community.”

To register for a session block, visit spokanelibrary.org or call (509) 444-5300 for more information.