Aidan Longwell, Cole Messina hit back-to-back homers, Spokane Indians down Eugene 3-1

EUGENE – Aidan Longwell and Cole Messina hit back-to-back solo home runs in the sixth inning and the Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 3-1 in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park on Tuesday.

The Indians improved to 18-16; the Emeralds fell to 16-18.

It was Longwell’s fifth round-tripper of the season and Messina’s third.

Both homers came off Eugene starter Shane Rademacher (2-2).

Indians starting pitcher McCade Brown bounced back from a rough outing to turn in four solid innings. He allowed one unearned run on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Hunter Omlid (5-0) earned the win in relief, going 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Welinton Herrera struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.