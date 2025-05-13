Emina Ekic lifts Spokane to crucial 2-1 win against D.C. Power

Staff Reports

WASHINGTON, D.C.- With one game left in the inaugural USL Super League season, the Spokane Zephyr needed a win to remain in a somewhat comfortable position to clinch a playoff spot.

They accomplished just that on the heels of forward Emina Ekic, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft by Racing Louisville FC out of the University of Louisville.

Ekic scored both of Spokane’s second-half goals and the Zephyr defeated D.C. Power 2-1 at Audi Field on Tuesday.

Coming into the game, Spokane was tied with fifth-ranked Brooklyn FC (10-9-8) with 38 points in the standings.

Brooklyn plays their final match against top-seeded Carolina Ascent FC (13-5-7), the only team with a guaranteed playoff position on May 24.

After today’s win, the Zephyr (11-8-8) sit in third place with 41 points.

After a scoreless first half, Ekic struck first for Spokane in the 65th minute off of an assist from Natalie Viggiano.

Viggiano, who subbed in for McKenzie Weinert in the 64th, found Ekic on the right side of the penalty box with a through-ball. Ekic received the pass, and cut to the left and blasted the ball past D.C. goalkeeper Morgan Aquino, and Spokane pulled ahead 1-0.

At the 73-minute mark, D.C.’s Carleigh Frilles drew a yellow card from defender Sydney Cummings inside the penalty area.

Madison Wolfbauer took the shot and leveled the game 1-1 with a penalty kick.

In the 84th minute, Ekic, who leads the team in goals scored (10), curled the ball into the top left corner of the frame off of a corner kick from the opposite side to put the game away for Spokane.

Ally Cook had an opportunity to score off of a penalty kick in the 71st, but the shot missed and bounced off the left goalpost.

Spokane returns home for its final regular-season game against Fort Lauderdale (9-8-7) on May 31 at ONE Spokane Stadium at 6 p.m. The match will be broadcast on Peacock.