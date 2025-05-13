Gonzaga recruiting: Top prospects Tyran Stokes, Sam Funches tentatively scheduled to visit Zags

Gonzaga remains focused on filling out its 2025 roster through the transfer portal, but Mark Few and his coaching staff continue to make positive progress with a couple of the top high school prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.

Tyran Stokes, the top overall prospect in the high school class of ‘26, recently revealed he was planning an official visit to Gonzaga during an interview with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.

The Zags could get another top-end recruit in Spokane soon, with Sam Funches, the second-ranked center in the ‘26 class, telling On3.com’s Jamie Shaw he intends to make a cross-country visit to meet with Few and see GU’s basketball facilities in person.

Funches, who was originally scheduled to take an official visit to Gonzaga in February for a West Coast Conference game, scrapped that visit but recently told On3 he’s still planning a trip to Spokane before announcing a college commitment.

“Coach Rjay Barsh is the coach who offered me,” Funches told Shaw. “I don’t talk with them a lot, he mainly talks with my dad. I can’t wait to see what it’s like over there, it’s in Washington, and I hear it’s really nice.”

The 6-foot-11, 205-pound center from Madison, Mississippi, is considered On3’s second-ranked center in the 2026 class and the 28th overall prospect in the recruiting service’s On3 150 ranking.

Funches has 23 offers according to 247Sports.com and he’s already taken visits to Ole Miss, Cal and Kansas. In addition to Gonzaga, he’s also planning on upcoming visits to Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and LSU.

Stokes, considered the top overall recruit in the class by three of the four major recruiting services – On3, 247Sports and ESPN – recently told Biancardi he plans to visit Gonzaga, but didn’t specify a date.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound small forward currently plays at Sheman Oaks Notre Dame in Southern California – a program the Zags are familiar with from recruiting Dusty Stromer, the former four-star prospect who spent two years at Gonzaga before recently transferring to Grand Canyon.

Stokes still hasn’t been offered by Gonzaga, but carries 18 other offers and has already visited Kansas with plans to visit Kentucky this week. The forward told ESPN he’s also planning to visit Oregon and Arkansas.

Stokes is planning to try out for the 2025 USA Basketball U-19 team coached by Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, formerly an assistant under Few at Gonzaga. The team will compete at the FIBA World Cup this summer in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Zags don’t have a commitment from the 2026 class and Funches is the only prospect to receive an offer at this point of the recruiting cycle.

Gonzaga is bringing in two high school prospects as part of its 2025 class, recently signing three-star center Parker Jefferson, a native of the Dallas suburbs, after receiving a commitment from four-star forward Davis Fogle of Anacortes last summer.