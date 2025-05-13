One motorcyclist dead, another injured in two crashes Monday in north Spokane

A motorcyclist was killed and another was seriously injured in two separate crashes Monday afternoon in north Spokane.

One of the motorcyclists, identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office as Richard Yeager, died after colliding with a vehicle at about 2:15 p.m. at Euclid Avenue and Market Street, according to Spokane Police Department Officer Daniel Strassenberg, spokesman for the department.

Yeager, 41, died of blunt-force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office, which ruled the death an accident.

It’s unclear who was at fault, and police are investigating, Strassenberg said.

About 1½ hours later, a man riding a motorcycle struck a parked car at 3:45 p.m. on Addison Street and Montgomery Avenue, Strassenberg said. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information suggested speed was a factor in the crash, according to Strassenberg. Police are investigating.