Prep roundup: Braxxton Barker home run leads Ridgeline to 3A district title game; East Valley softball reaches championship game

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball District 6 4A

Lewis and Clark 3, Chiawana 1: Landen Keberle doubled and had an RBI and the fifth-seeded Tigers (8-15) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Riverhawks (11-12).

Breken Lindgren led Chiawana with two hits. Lewis and Clark advances to play Hanford in a loser-out on Thursday.

Richland 8, Gonzaga Prep 4: Winning pitcher Michael Revell had three hits and the fourth-seeded Bombers (17-5) beat the top-seeded Bullpups (18-5). Brady Strahl had two hits for Gonzaga Prep, which hosts Ferris in a loser-out on Thursday.

Ferris 7, Mead 0: Harper Dissmore and Eammon Keaton had two RBIs apiece and the third-seeded Saxons (7-15) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Panthers (4-17).

District 6 3A

Ridgeline 1, University 0: Braxxton Barker hit the go-ahead home run in the fourth inning and the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (11-11) beat the sixth-seeded Titans (14-7). Ridgeline plays top-seeded Kennewick in the district championship, with both teams going to state. U-Hi faces Shadle Park in a loser-out. Both games are on Saturday.

Kennewick 8, Mt. Spokane 7: Trayce Teagle knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth and the top-seeded Lions (16-4) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Wildcats (17-6). Layne Bennett led Mt. Spokane with a home run and three RBIs. Mt. Spokane faces third-seeded Southridge in a loser-out on Saturday.

Shadle Park 2, Walla Walla 1 (9): Carsyn Baldwin laid down a sacrifice bunt to bring in the go -ahead run in the ninth and the visiting eighth-seeded Highlanders (11-11) eliminated the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (5-17).

Southridge 8, Central Valley 2: Trey Holdren went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and the visiting third-seeded Suns (12-10) eliminated the second-seeded Bears (14-8). Eddie Dahle hit two home runs for CV.

District 6 2A

West Valley 6, Pullman 1: Noah Clouse and Hewson Spencer had two hits apiece and the top-seeded Eagles (17-4) beat the visiting Greyhounds (15-7) for the district championship. Both teams advance to the District 5/6 crossover.

Softball District 6 4A

Kamiakin 11, Mead 1 (5): Lizzie O’Leary hit a grand slam in the first inning and the sixth-seeded Braves (17-6) eliminated the visiting top-seeded Panthers (18-5). Sophia Carpenter led Mead with three hits.

Hanford 10, Ferris 0 (5): Heidi Sweet pitched a no-hitter, striking out nine, and the fourth-seeded Falcons (18-5) eliminated the visiting third-seeded Saxons (10-13).

District 6 3A

Southridge 11, Ridgeline 1 (6): Jadyn Holdren hit three home runs, driving in four, and the top-seeded Suns (13-10) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Falcons (12-10). Lilly Triplett scored only run for Ridgeline.

Kennewick 13, University 2 (5): Kennewick scored 11 runs in the fourth inning and the third-seeded Lions (9-14) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Titans (15-8). Grace Schneider hit a home run for U-Hi.

District 6 2A

Pullman 11, Deer Park 10: Kinsey Rees scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Sophie Collins and the visiting Greyhounds (15-8) eliminated the Stags (18-3). Lucy Lathrop hit two home runs with four RBIs for DP. Pullman will face East Valley on Thursday for the championship. Both teams will advance to District 5/6 crossover.

East Valley 16, Clarkston 6 (5): Katelyn Marshall went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and the Knights (15-6) eliminated the visiting Bantams (14-8). Jaelyn McCormick Marks hit a home run for Clarkston.

Boys soccer District 6 4A

Lewis and Clark 2, Gonzaga Prep 0: The top-seeded Tigers (15-2-1) eliminated the visiting third-seeded Bullpups (9-7-1) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Lewis and Clarks advances to play the winner of Richland and Hanford on Thursday in a loser-out.

District 6 3A

Mt. Spokane 4, North Central 0: Gavin Wunsch, Elijah Florko and Becket Dornay each scored a goal and the sixth-seeded Wildcats (11-5-2) beat the visiting eighth-seeded Wolfpack (10-9-2). Mt. Spokane plays top-seeded Kennewick in the third-place game on Saturday, with the winner advancing to state.

District 6 2A

Pullman 10, Deer Park 1: Clarens Dollin scored three goals and the top-seeded Greyhounds (17-0) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Stags (5-11). Nolan Palmer scored a goal for Deer Park. Pullman advances to play East Valley on Thursday for the championship. Both teams will advance to D5/6 crossover.

West Valley 2, East Valley 0: The second-seeded Eagles (12-4) eliminated the visiting third-seeded Knights (11-7).