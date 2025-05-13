Schumer blocks Trump DOJ appointees over $400 million plane gift from Qatar

Dave Goldiner New York Daily News

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Tuesday put a hold on President Donald Trump’s Justice Department appointees over the gift of a $400 million luxury plane from Qatar that could be used as his Air Force One.

The Brooklyn Democrat slammed as “blatant corruption” the present from the oil-rich Gulf Arab state to Trump, who admits he plans to hand over the “palace in the sky” to his presidential foundation when he leaves office.

“(Attorney General Pam Bondi) must testify before both the House and Senate to explain why gifting Donald Trump a private jet does not violate the emoluments clause — which requires congressional approval — or any other ethics laws,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor.

Schumer asked a string of questions of Trump and Bondi, including why the plane was not being given to the American people and how much it will cost to install required security upgrades to allow the president to use it.

“President Trump has told the American people this is a free jet. Does that mean the Qataris are delivering a ready-on-day-one plane with all the security measures already built in?” Schumer asked. “Or will American taxpayers cover the cost?”

As Schumer and other Democrats point out, the Constitution’s emoluments clause bars the president from accepting gifts from foreign leaders or governments without congressional approval.

Trump, who has been frustrated with delays and cost overruns for a deal with Boeing for a new Air Force One, announced the purported gift last week ahead of his trip to the Middle East, which includes a stop in Qatar.

He said he would use the opulent plane during his presidency and then it would be given to his presidential library. No one in the Trump administration or Qatar’s monarchy has explained why the plane should not be a permanent gift to the American people.

Schumer asked who came up with the plan for the new plane and whether it might be a better use of taxpayer dollars to keep it and cancel the Boeing contract.

Schumer can’t permanently block DOJ nominees, but he can slow down their consideration. Many Trump nominees have already been blocked using a variety of legislative tactics.

The Office of Legal Counsel at the DOJ prepared a memo declaring that the acceptance of the plane was legal, a senior DOJ official said. But the DOJ has refused to release the memo, which was approved by Bondi.

Adding to the ethical questions, Bondi worked as a $1.3 million-a-year lobbyist for Qatar before joining the Trump administration.

Even some of Trump’s hardline MAGA supporters have questioned the plane deal. Right-wing media guru Ben Shapiro called the deal “skeezy” while conservative talk radio host Erick Erickson said Trump shouldn’t ride in a plane funded by Qatar because the Gulf monarchy bankrolls Hamas, the militant Palestinian terror group.