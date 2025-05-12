‘The Office’ spinoff about struggling Toledo newspaper to stream this fall

Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

NEW YORK — The eagerly anticipated spinoff of the TV juggernaut “The Office” will begin streaming this fall.

Titled “The Paper,” the half-hour sitcom will follow staffers of a struggling, historic Toledo newspaper, named The Truth Teller, and shot in the same documentary crew style of its predecessor, which launched the careers of Steve Carell, John Krasinski and Mindy Kaling among others.

Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, who adapted “The Office” from the U.K. version that came before it, the new series was unveiled Monday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

“It’s about this struggling Midwestern newspaper that’s much reduced from its glory days. A lot of the story lines are about how this guy… is trying to resstore this paper and he just doesn’t have the budget for hiring reporters, and he has to sue all the staff that work there on a volunteer basis to be reporters,” Daniels said.

“They’re completely untrained and don’t know what they’re doing. It’s a fruitful premise. There’s a tremendous history for local papers. The villain here is the internet and the ability to look at everybody’s news for free, and all the add revenue going to Google.”

“About Time” star Domhnall Gleeson leads the cast, which also includes Emmy-nominated actress Sabrina Impacciatore (of “The White Lotus”) and Óscar Núñez — who played the openly gay account Oscar Martinez in “The Office.”

“Greg heard me and moved Oscar to Toledo, Ohio, which has three times the population of Scranton,” Nuñez told the audience about suggesting his character being moved to the “more, bustling, cosmopolitan city” than the Pennsylvania town where “The Office” was set. “So it’s nice to be heard.”

Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Eric Rahill have also been cast, alongside Nancy Lenehan, Molly Ephraim and Tracy Letts tapped for recurring roles in the mockumentary, which began production last summer.

“The Office” ran from 2005 to 2013, earning five Emmys and 42 nominations. Over 10 years since its finale, the workplace comedies remain one of the most-watched series thanks to its constant rotation in syndication and streaming on platforms like Netflix and Peacock.