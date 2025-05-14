Cheney boys, Ridgeline girls take home District 6 golf titles

From staff reports

The Cheney boys and Ridgeline girls earned District 6 3A titles Wednesday at Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland.

Cheney sophomore Ryan Howe led the boys, closing with a 75 after Tuesday’s 1-under-par 71. North Central’s Teigen Brill had the low round of the day with a 74 to finish three shots behind Howe.

Cheney’s Justin Krasselt, the Greater Spokane League Player of the Year, and Walla Walla’s Nile Dumser shared third with two-round totals of 153.

The GSL champion Blackhawks finished at 30-over 624 for 36 holes. Ridgeline took second with four players – Liam Severs, Owen Packebush, Russell Neal and Jaxon Folkins – in the top 11.

Walla Walla of the Mid-Columbia Conference edged Central Valley by two strokes for the third and final berth to the state tournament, set for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Creek at Qualchan. Brill and Central Valley trio Chase Sturgis (tied for seventh), Benjamin Jones (tied for 14th) and Carson Graczyk (tied for 14th) earned state berths.

Ridgeline senior Carolyn Rose, trailing by four shots after Tuesday’s opening round, caught up with Natalie Cannell of Hermiston (Oregon) after eight holes, but Cannell responded with an even-par 36 on the back side to win the title by six strokes.

Rose (75-82, 157) finished second and four teammates placed in the top eight: Reagan Rothley (165) fourth, Chloe Hamilton (177) sixth, Kate Mulligan (182) seventh and Morgan Quesnell (184) eighth.

Ridgeline, Southridge and Hermiston advance to state Tuesday and Wednesday at Indian Canyon. Cheney’s Chloe Gawenit, Mya Mayther and Lauren Howe; Mt. Spokane’s Carmen Heeter; CV’s Aubrey Hancock; and University’s Kinyon Gable also qualified for state.